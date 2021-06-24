Sally Edwards, 82, of Anamosa, died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Anamosa Care Center following a brief illness.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello. Rev. Rodney Bluml officiated. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Friends could call from 9 a.m. to the time of service at the church.
Sally Ann Catlett was born April 13, 1939 in Anamosa, the daughter of Gail and Selma (Antons) Catlett. She graduated from Olin High School in 1957. She then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. On June 4, 1961 she married Lee Edwards at the church. The couple would spend nearly 52 years together before Lee’s death in 2013. She was employed as an elementary teacher in the Springville Community Schools and, after 35 years of service, retired in 2001.
She was a longtime member of the church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of the Beta Nu Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Honorary Teachers Organization. Sally was a woman with a good work ethic. Being the oldest of eight children, she took care of the family home growing up to help her mother with her seven siblings. She liked playing cards, going shopping, and attending family gatherings. She provided a place so her family could grow and loved to spend time with them, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Kent (Lori) Edwards, Anamosa, and Michelle (Dennis) Frazier, Anamosa; grandchildren: Aubrey Edwards, Austin (Isabelle) Edwards, Sawyer Frazier, Mitchell Frazier and Spencer Frazier; a great-granddaughter, Savannah Edwards; her siblings Jeri (Don) Starry, Monticello, Kathy (Randy) Sauer, Olin, Linda (John) Kreger, Olin, Terri Schmitt, Olin; a sister-in-law, Theresa Catlett, Ind.; and a brother-in-law Gary Thompson, Wichita Falls, Texas.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Gary, sisters Jane Majzel and Janice Thompson, and a brother-in-law Vince Schmitt.