Sandra A. Cain

1966-2021

Sandra A. Cain, 55, of Oxford Junction passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at her home.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Oxford Junction.

Sandra Ann was born April 20, 1966 in Boston, Mass. to Thomas and Opal (Clarey) Cain. She graduated from Cambridge Rindge Latin High School. Sandra enjoyed watching her Soap Operas.

Those left to cherish her memories are her four brothers; Charles Townsend, James Townsend, Gerald Cain, Patrick Cain, a sister Frances Cain all of Oxford Junction and a niece and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Shurman.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.

Recommended for you