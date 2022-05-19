Sandra Dahms, 79, of rural Anamosa, died unexpectedly at her home Saturday, May 14, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Rev. Kathryn Newhall will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Alexandria Marie Dahms was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Independence, daughter of Morris and Myrtle (Peterson) McCann. She attended schools in Quasqueton and graduated from Quasqueton high school in the class of 1959. She married William Dahms in Quasqueton in 1960. He died in 2002.
Sandra was employed at Walmart working all over the store, but her favorite was lawn and garden. She enjoyed word search puzzles, solitaire, cooking, decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas, listening to country music and was a big Elvis fan. She and William liked to go dancing in all the small towns and could often be seen enjoying a motorcycle ride together. She loved to spend time with her friends and family, especially the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Her love lives on in her children, Larry (Ginny Cooper) of Wauzeka, Wis., Denise (James) Burton of Lancaster, Wis.. and Gary (Liz) of Horicon, Wis.; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Gladys Wood of Cedar Rapids and Delores McCann of Oelwein.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by grandsons, Gary Dahms, Jr. and Ryan Wiese; her parents and her siblings, Charlotte, Joe and Gene.
The family wishes to thank Sandra’s extended family at Walmart for the love and support she received in the 39 years she worked with them.
Memorials made be directed to the family. Please visit Goettschonline.com to share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences.
