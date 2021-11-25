Sara Frazier

Sara Jane Frazier, 94, of Olin, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 202, at Jones Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin. A visitation will be held prior to her service from 10:00-11:30 a.m. with burial at the Olin Cemetery.
Sara Jane Miller Frazier was born March 16, 1927 in Waterloo, to Lloyd and Clara (Blough) Miller. She graduated from Orange High School in 1945 and earned her Teaching Certificate from Iowa State Teaching College in 1947. She taught fifth grade at Olin Community School for 11 years. On Oct. 24, 1948, she was united in marriage to Richard Frazier at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren. Sara Jane was the girls’ chaperone for the Olin teams for many years. She was a former St. Paul’s Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout Leader, member of the Olin Library Board, Twentieth Century Club, American Legion Auxiliary and the Hospital Board. In 2003 she was included in the Olin Alumni Association Teacher Hall of Fame.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children; Jeff (Sharm) Frazier of Hudson and Dennis (Michelle) Frazier of Anamosa; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Caleb, Lauren, Christian, Sawyer, Mitchell and Spencer and three great-grandchildren; Sebastian, Oliver and Laiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard; brother Vernon and three sisters, Melva, Vivian and Arlene.
Memorials may be directed to the Olin Fire and Ambulance Department in her honor. Cards of condolences for the family may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Sara Jane Frazier Family, PO Box 258, Wyoming, Iowa 52362.