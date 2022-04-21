Shawn M. Seibert, 44, of Olin, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. His wishes of cremation will take place. Burial will be at Olin Cemetery. Dawson Funeral Services of Olin is assisting the family. Shawn Michael was born June 30, 1977, in Decatur, Ill. to Steven and Cheryl (Missavage) Seibert. He worked in maintenance, as a mechanic, carpenter and was a heavy equipment operator. Shawn enjoyed spending time outside, hunting, fishing, working on his vehicles or riding his motorcycle. Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Steven Seibert of Cedar Rapids; five children, Dakota Ratliff of W.Va., Ethan Minor of Cedar Rapids, Skyler Seibert, Kyzer Seibert and Lexi Seibert all of Olin; two sisters, Amber Payne of Chatham, Ill. and Tena (Brian) Smith of Orlando, Fla. and a brother Aaron (Nicole) Payne of Springfield, Ill. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his mother Cheryl; brother Bill Smith and stepmother Roberta Seibert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Shawn’s honor to Dawson Funeral Services Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
Shawn M. Seibert
1977-2022
Shawn M. Seibert, 44, of Olin, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
His wishes of cremation will take place. Burial will be at Olin Cemetery. Dawson Funeral Services of Olin is assisting the family.
Shawn Michael was born June 30, 1977, in Decatur, Ill. to Steven and Cheryl (Missavage) Seibert. He worked in maintenance, as a mechanic, carpenter and was a heavy equipment operator. Shawn enjoyed spending time outside, hunting, fishing, working on his vehicles or riding his motorcycle.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Steven Seibert of Cedar Rapids; five children, Dakota Ratliff of W.Va., Ethan Minor of Cedar Rapids, Skyler Seibert, Kyzer Seibert and Lexi Seibert all of Olin; two sisters, Amber Payne of Chatham, Ill. and Tena (Brian) Smith of Orlando, Fla. and a brother Aaron (Nicole) Payne of Springfield, Ill.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his mother Cheryl; brother Bill Smith and stepmother Roberta Seibert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Shawn’s honor to Dawson Funeral Services Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com