Shirley Tallman
1935-2021
Shirley Tallman, 85, of Anamosa, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home following a long illness.
A Celebration of Life service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Rev. Ed Moreano officiated. Friends could call from 9:30 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories, stories and condolences with the family.
Shirley Ann Sutherland was born Aug. 25, 1935 in Tipton, the daughter of Perry and Emma (Mohr) Sutherland. She attended schools in Anamosa. She devoted herself to her family, raising them and taking care of their home.
She enjoyed cooking and cleaning, going “honky tonkin” and dancing, watching television, growing marigolds, shopping at Walmart, popcorn night on Fridays, company coming to visit, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a feisty stubborn gal who was fond of saying “Jeepers Creepers.”
She is survived by her children: Mike Freeman, Austin, Texas, Pat Fountain, Canton, Mo., Bobby Tallman, Cedar Rapids, David (Denise) Tallman, Cedar Rapids and Debbie (Gary) Taylor, Anamosa, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Junior, Bill, and Leonard, and a granddaughter Michelle.
The family would like to thank the staff at Above and Beyond Hospice and Dr. Michael Weston and his staff for the wonderful care Shirley received.