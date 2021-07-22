Stephen Zimmerman

Stephen Donald Zimmerman, 56, of Anamosa, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 in Kamakura, Japan, after falling ill while on assignment.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 12-3 p.m. at The American Legion Hall, 300 Chamber Court in Anamosa. A private inurnment with military honors will take place at Norwich cemetery with the assistance of Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home and The Anamosa American Legion.
Steve was born Oct. 28, 1964, in Anamosa. He graduated from Anamosa High School in 1984 and immediately joined the United States Navy and became a cook and baker. He retired from the Navy on June 30, 2004. He then joined the Military Sealift Command and continued his culinary career, taking many courses and earning certifications to become a Steward Cook, most recently aboard the USNS Carl Brashear. He served on many vessels, from tugboats to aircraft carriers, on which as galley supervisor he organized thousands of meals per day, and always made sure the enlisted were fed wonderful holiday spreads. He earned many conduct awards and obtained a NATO medal for service on operations in relation to Kosovo from 2000-2002. He traveled the world and collected various memorabilia along the way. While home on leave he loved spending time with family and friends, sharing his many adventures and became known as “The Storyteller”.
Survivors include his father, Donald Zimmerman, and step-mother Betty Zimmerman of Anamosa, a brother, Brian (Dorthe) Zimmerman of Ankeny, a sister, Darcy (Todd) Yegge of Seneca, Ill., nephews Luke Zimmerman, Justin Zimmerman, and Brett Yegge, and niece, Laura Yegge, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Stephen was preceded in death by his mother, the late Judy Zimmerman, in 1976.