Timmothy Sieck, of Urbana, died Thursday, June 17, 2021.
A celebration of life open house will be held at the Lawrence Brothers Community Center July 10, 2021 from 12-3 p.m.
He was born Feb. 28, 1964 in Cedar Rapids, to Jim and Rosie Sieck. Tim Graduated from Marion High School in 1982 and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Upper Iowa University and a Master's Degree from the University of Phoenix.
Tim's career was spent in training and organizational development. Most recently, he worked as the Director of Organizational Development for Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed spending time camping.
Tim is survived by two sons, Curtis (Heather) Sieck and their son Milo of Cedar Rapids, Travis Sieck of Denver, Colo., his mother Rosie (Donald) Miller of Nevada, Iowa; a brother Chris Sieck of Rockford, Ill. and his special friend Lisa Lampe of Urbana.