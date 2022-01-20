Verna Mae Schmidt Parham, 90, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, after a brief illness. Services will be held at a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa has taken Verna and her family into their care.
Verna Mae Westphal was born Sept. 30, 1931, in Anamosa, daughter of August and Minna Martensen Westphal. She was a graduate of Olin high school. Verna married Richard Schmidt April 25, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wyoming. The couple farmed for five years near Center Junction before moving to Anamosa. Verna worked for Collins Radio, retiring after 31 years in 1987. Richard preceded her in death in 2001.
Verna married John Parham Sr. in 2006 and he preceded her in death in 2014.
Verna was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. In retirement, she was a volunteer at the Anamosa Community Hospital and other local groups. She received the Governors Volunteer Award in 2009. Verna enjoyed gardening, traveling, sports events with her children and grandchildren. She loved being with her family. For the past couple of years, Verna lived at the Anamosa Care Center.
Verna is survived by her son Mike (Kathy) Schmidt of Springville; son-in-law, Ken Sickels of Marion; grandchildren, Joshua (Cheri) Schmidt of Springville, Nicole (Kristian) Randstrom of Fort Collins, Colo., Lindsay (Andre) Kravtsova of Ukraine, Jamie (Joe) Lampe of Iowa City and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; daughter, Deb Sickels in 2016; two grandsons, Eric Sickels and Jay Schmidt; brother, Donald Westphal and two sisters, Idalene Huston and Doris Antons.
By visiting Goettschonline.com, you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Verna’s family and sign the online guest book. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Camp Courageous in lieu of flowers.