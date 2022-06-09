Virginia May, 76, of Anamosa, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A celebration of the lives of Virginia and Ronald May took place Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa with Rev. Robert Heasty officiating. Burial was at Forest Chapel Cemetery.
Virginia Sue Johnston was born July 29, 1945, in Anamosa, daughter of Howard and Selma (Klinefelter) Johnston. She attended schools and graduated from Anamosa high school. On June 26, 1992, she married Ronald May in Stone City, who died in 2021. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist church in Anamosa and was employed as a CNA for over 40 years and retired from Hallmark Care Center in Mt. Vernon in 2013. Virginia enjoyed playing bingo, watching classic movies and visiting the Great Smokie Mountains. She will be remembered as a woman who was totally committed to her family and loved to spend time with them, especially the grandchildren.
She lives on in the lives of her children, Annette (Steve) Teymer, Lisa (Robert) Heasty and James (Jessye Brink Jr; eleven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Jana (Ivan) Walker and Margie (Dean) Husman and her in-laws, Cathy (Jake) Johnston, Rose Millis and Bob May.
Please visit Goettschonline.com and share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences with Virginia’s family.
Amanda Moenk and Al Strain of Sumner have announced their engagement. Moenk is the daughter of Garret and Donna Moenk of Monticello and is a 2007 graduate of Anamosa High School and Wartburg College. She works at Vanguard Publishing Co. in Sumner. Strain is the son of Denise Strain of St. Ch…