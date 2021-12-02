William Hartwig, 94, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, following a brief illness. Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, where visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Friday. Pastor Sean Hansen officiated the service. Burial was at the Olin Cemetery with Military Honors.
William Paul Hartwig was born March 5, 1927 in Olin, son of William and Wilma (Graf), Hartwig, Sr. William received his education in the Olin area schools. He served in the United States Army during WWII. On April 18, 1948, William and Bessie Topping were united in marriage at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa, living in Anamosa and Cedar Rapids. William was employed at Iowa Manufacturing for over 40 years. In retirement, the couple moved to Boulder City, Nev. for 15 years. They returned to Iowa and made their home in Mount Vernon. William enjoyed going on walks, doing any kind of cement work, traveling with Bessie and watching Gunsmoke.
Surviving are five children; Jane Shaw of Lisbon, Allen Hartwig of Murrieta, Calif., Paula Martin of Cedar Rapids, Steven Hartwig of Marion and Gary (Cathi) Hartwig of Napa, Calif.; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and two brothers, Kenneth and Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Bessie; two daughters-in-law, Diane and Josie and a sister, Janet Darrow.
