Wilma Harriet Cox, 94, of Anamosa, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Anamosa Care Center.
Memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Anamosa. A public visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa.
Wilma Harriet Cox was born Aug. 25, 1927, at Cass Center, Jones County, to William and Irene (Guilford) Oltmanns. She graduated from Martelle High School with the class of 1945. Wilma was united in marriage to Manuel E Cox Feb. 8, 1946, in Anamosa.
Wilma worked at Reliance Mfg. Co. Anamosa. After her marriage to Manuel “Joe” they started their family. After moving for Joe’s career with the silo company they made their final home returning to Anamosa. Wilma began working at the Anamosa High School in the cafeteria.
She enjoyed sewing, especially for her kids and other family members (even sewing bell bottom pants for her nephews). Wilma’s love of embroidery led her to make quilts for every grandchild. She always looked forward to quilting with her friends at church and donating quilts to Lutheran World Relief. Wilma was a lifelong member at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Anamosa. Another great love of Wilma’s was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Each one held a special place in her heart.
Wilma is survived by her five children: Lila (Chuck) Jones of Vancouver, Wash., Mike (Sandra) Cox of Vinton, Pat Powers of Rowley, Susan Whitney of Vinton, Beverly Wunder of Anamosa; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters: Helen Heiken of Monticello, Dorothy Postel; Linda (Marvin) Smulevitz; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel E Cox; sisters, Rachel Griffith and her husband Bill; Elda French and her husband Norman; and a brother, John Oltmanns and his wife Julie; brother-in-law, Jack Heiken; step sister Alfreda Lange, and step brother LaVerne Ulferts; sons-in-law, Jim Wunder, Dennis Powers, Gary Doden, Mike Stratton and Randy Whitney.
Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church: 201 N Ford Street, Anamosa, Iowa 52205.