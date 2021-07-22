Winifred Williams, 81, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello. Friends could call from 4-7 p.m., Thursday at the church. Pastor Wade Reddy officiated the services. Interment was held in the Wayne Zion Cemetery. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello has taken Winifred and her family into their care.
Winifred Marie Poppe was born Nov. 22, 1939 at John McDonald Hospital, Monticello. She was the daughter of Fred and Mary Fechtman, Poppe. Winnie graduated from the Anamosa Community Schools with the Class of 1957. She continued her education at the Cedar Rapids Beauty College. She married Fred Williams on Sept. 28, 1958 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. Winnie worked as a beautician in Anamosa before she and Fred started Fawn Creek Homes in August of 1969.
Winnie was a life-long member of Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. She was baptized on Dec. 3, 1939 and confirmed her faith on April 6, 1952. She taught Sunday school before she graduated from high school, was a Luther League Sponsor. Winnie served on the church council three times, twice she was President of the Congregation. She was part of the Organ Restoration committee and the Property Committee. Winnie served on the Monticello School Foundation, sponsored a garden at Riverside Gardens, served on the Camp Courageous Board, and was selected as one of nine Who Care. In Anamosa she served on the Economic Development Board and was instrumental in the development on the east end with the new D.O.T and Jones County Facilities, the Jones Regional Hospital, Wal-Mart and Bennett Machine. Winnie also served on the Jones Regional Hospital Board and the Hospital Auxiliary. Her greatest accomplishment was having “Grandma Day” for 19 years with her grandchildren. Winnie was a great supporter of all high school athletics.
Surviving is her two sons, Kevin (Faye) and Greg (Jill); four grandchildren: Noah, Spencer, Alyx (Kyle) Donarski and Jordan (Abby McDowell); and a great-grandson Will; special cousins, Judy Swift and David Dirks; her nieces and nephews, Lisa Frederickson, Leslie Miller, Lane and Lee Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Fred.
Memorials may be made to the Anamosa or Monticello School Foundations, Monticello Athletic Department or Camp Courageous.