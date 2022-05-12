Zachery J. Carr, 47, formerly of Stanwood, unexpectedly passed away March 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.
Family and friends to join in a celebration of life from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Lawrence Community Center in Anamosa.
Zack was born July 13, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, son of Richard E. Carr and Teresa L. Carr.
Zack was a 1992 graduate of Olin high school where he participated in many school activities.
In 1991, as a 17 year-old senior and with the consent of his parents, he joined the United States Navy. Shortly after graduation, he spent his 18th birthday in boot camp. He went on to serve the USS Seattle (AOE 3) where Zack received a Certificate of Excellence and was selected as Bluejacket of the month on behalf of the officers and crew, is a distinct honor.
He showed outstanding professional performance in support of USS SEATTLE’S mission.
He dedicated eight years of service to his Country.
In 1998, he joined Iron Workers Local 89 in Cedar Rapids, where he made significant accomplishments within his career. He was on the executive board, examining committee, welding instructor, trustee, member of the JATC and became the President of Ironworkers Local 89.
Zack was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor. His smile was contagious and his heart was enormous. He will be remembered as a hard-working, dedicated, family man and friend to all.
He was an avid sports fan, and now has the best seat in the house watching his beloved Pittsburg Steelers.
His love for life, family and football will never be forgotten.
Zack is survived by his parents, Dick and Teresa Carr of Delhi; daughter, Olivia Carr of Stanwood; siblings, Shelly (Kameron) Carr of Anamosa; Tammy (Gary) Campbell of Davenport, Theresa (Steve) Welch of Sabula, Kent (Dee) Carr of Clinton and Kevin (Cori) Carr of Cedar Rapids; step-children, Abigail (Seth) Schneider and Josh Cornett and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Rachel Reilly.