Anamosa
In downtown Anamosa, new signage is signaling an expansion of UnityPoint’s presence in town.
Currently, UnityPoint has both home health and hospice services in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo, in addition to home health service out of Dubuque. The organization is currently serving people out of Jones County from their other offices but felt a branch there made sense.
“We saw an opportunity in Jones County, and specifically Anamosa, so we could expand the counties we were able to service coming out of the Jones County regional office,” Christy Pinkley, vice president of home health, said, noting it served a couple of purposes.
“We wanted to make sure we were stepping up our partnership with [Jones Regional Medical Center] and with the clinics in the area and also making sure the community was aware that we’re here for them to take care of them in their home.”
For both services, the move to initiate either comes in consultation with a patient’s physician.
When it comes to the home care, that means looking at patients that might still need skilled care but don’t need to be in the hospital. That can range from different therapies, to wound care and medication management.
“Our goal is patient empowerment and teaching them to manage their disease processes to keep them out of the hospital, which is what everyone wants,” Pinkley said.
Hospice comes into effect when a patient receives a diagnosis where they might have six months or less to live and, in addition to assisting people at home, the department does have the option of assisting in a nursing or assisted living facility.
Pinkley’s background is in home health, but she’s become very passionate about hospice care and educating people on hospice care and fighting against the stigma that it can sometimes carry.
“It’s an amazing, amazing service that not enough people utilize,” she said. “There’s a stigma with hospice that, ‘Oh, if you’re in hospice, that just means you’re going to die.’ Well, that’s not always true. There are patients that come off of hospice, but also it helps someone die with dignity and in comfort, and it helps prepare the patient and the family, and you don’t always get that if you try to do it on your own.”
Trying to navigate that process alone can be challenge when trying to figure out finances, equipment and medication, and the service can also offer chaplains and counseling services for family members
“Our job is to make that as comfortable and as easy as possible and help you through every single step of that and take those difficult things away, so all you have to worry about is being with your family and the ones you love,” Pinkley said.
Both the home health and hospice departments have the ability to work in concert with each other, should a patient require it.
The office at 121 E. Main Street is currently working to complete its necessary approvals from Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, but once that’s complete, it would be a branch from the Cedar Rapids offices. That process is close, and Pinkley was hopeful to have those approvals soon.
“We’re excited to have a storefront in Anamosa and be a partner with the community,” she said.