The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced that Olin and Anamosa of Jones County have been awarded a $30,000 First Year Award grant as part of 5‐2‐1‐0 Healthy Choices Count! The program is an evidence-based prevention framework to promote healthy habits for early care, schools, out-of-school programs and health care practices.

Since 2017, the program has used five servings of vegetables, two hours or less of recreational screen time, 1 hour of physical activity, and zero sugary drinks as a guide to encourage communities to find ways to eat healthy foods and increase physical activity.

Recommended for you