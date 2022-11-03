The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced that Olin and Anamosa of Jones County have been awarded a $30,000 First Year Award grant as part of 5‐2‐1‐0 Healthy Choices Count! The program is an evidence-based prevention framework to promote healthy habits for early care, schools, out-of-school programs and health care practices.
Since 2017, the program has used five servings of vegetables, two hours or less of recreational screen time, 1 hour of physical activity, and zero sugary drinks as a guide to encourage communities to find ways to eat healthy foods and increase physical activity.
What exactly the funds will go toward has yet to be decided.
“ECICOG will be a wonderful asset as part of this collaborative effort.” Jess Wiedenhoff, Jones County Public Health director, said. “We have been excited by the support and enthusiasm across the county for this initiative.”
In August 2021, Jones County Public Health hosted a 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! kick-off event in partnership with Iowa Healthiest State Initiative and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! is part of ongoing community health improvement efforts led by Jones County Public Health (JCPH). Every five years, JCPH is required to complete a Community Health Needs Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan. JCPH has adopted a “Policy, Systems and Environmental” approach to best meet the needs of everyone who lives, works, and plays across the county using years of evidence and research regarding the methods used for conducting such assessments and creation of plans for the long‐term.
As part of their inclusion in the program, Olin and Anamosa will also take part in the Iowa Stops Hunger Coalition, a pilot program targeting women between the ages of 21-44 who are food insecure but may not qualify for SNAP, WIC or Free and Reduced Lunch programs. Many of these women are young mothers who are in the workforce at low-wage jobs or who have left the workforce, making this project of particular relevance to Iowa employers.
The pilot project timeline is being finalized by the public/private coalition.
The Jones County Public Health Work Group was established with community partners in 2019 to review existing data and efforts, and to identify the needs of the community. As the committee continues the systematic action of moving toward a cohesive effort for achievement and success across Jones County, the public will have periodic opportunities to engage in the process and review the findings of the committee, current steps to address issues, and committee plans for future action.
“Knowing what systems and policies we currently have in place and determining where our county would like to improve allows us to build the roadmap to get there,” Wiedenhoff said. “5‐2‐1‐0 Healthy Choices Count! is a great resource for the early care providers, schools and workplaces in Jones County to help us achieve our community health goals.”
The steering committee strives to bring positive cohesive actions for short and long‐term goals through collaboration, a common language between professionals with clear meaning for the public, consistency, reduction in duplication and building a sustainable system to support the well‐being and continued development of our community in areas such as: education, child health, oral health, drinking water, unintentional injuries, older adults, mental health and addictive behaviors. To learn more about the Jones County plan and to see a full list of categories and focus areas, visit www.jonescountyiowa.gov/public_health and click on “Community Health Needs.”