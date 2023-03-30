Anamosa
Starlighters latest main stage production, “A Night of Suppressed Desires,” debuted over the past weekend with a trio of classic theatre one-acts.
‘Constancy’
“Constancy” explores a failed relationship between a woman (Allie Mersch) and a man (Max Cline) as the latter visits the former as he is about to be wed. Both Mersch and Cline are newcomers to the Starlighters but bring experience from other productions.
The entire play is a back and forth between the two, with Cline’s Rex attempting to woo her back—an effort Mersch’s Moira looks askew at. With the production being solely focused on the duo, if the repartee doesn’t work, the story doesn’t. Thankfully, it does here. The back and forth is always entertaining, with fun barbs and plenty of ironic dialogue. The fun facial expressions—usually signaling exasperation—also add to the interplay.
‘Overtones’
The play follows a teatime conversation between two women, played by Denise Cherry and Jennifer Beall, whose personifications of their inner thoughts (Emily Burds and Lindsay Ryan, respectively) are also in attendance for the sit down. It has a real “Inside Out” feel to it, and as a huge fan of that particular Pixar film, it was an exploration I really enjoyed.
In the Saturday production, Beall stepped in for Diana Jones. The production’s director, too, she previously mentioned that the shorter productions allowed for everyone to get immersed deeper in the character work. With that being the case, she slotted into the cast seamlessly.
Much like the previous one-act, the real highlight is the interplay between the characters. Whether it’s each of the women interacting with their inner personas, the women interacting with each other or the personas interacting with each other, the sarcastic barbs, backhanded compliments and tight-lipped smiles were fun to watch—especially when comparing what was said internally to what was outwardly presented. Though I admit, when the inner thoughts could hear and interact with each other and when they couldn’t was a bit of a mystery to me.
‘Suppressed Desires’
The final production is a comedy follows a woman (Rebecca Vernon) who enjoys psychoanalyzing her husband’s (Dennis Herran) dreams, much to his chagrin, and whose sister’s (Allie Mersch, filling in for Aimee Clemmons) dream of being a chicken sets off a chain reaction of misunderstandings. Like with Beall, Merch fills in admirably in the role.
Placing this at the end of the night was a smart choice. Though each one-act has a measure of comedy, this was the most outright comedic production. The lines really hit with the audience, generating lots of laughs. But those with tickets weren’t the only ones that couldn’t stifle their laughter, as there was a character break or two during the course of proceedings. Far from being a negative, that just added to the humor for me. It’s why we all love it when performers on “Saturday Night Live” break character.
The commentary on how Vernon uses psychoanalysis and how those feelings about the art change as things go along, still felt prescient—something that did not appear to be lost on those in the seats.
As a whole experience, loved the overall classic theatre feel that the production tries to create from jump with classic tunes over the speakers. The dialogue driven productions allow the classic scripts to really shine, and they do more than 100 years after their first publication. Beall mentioned that the shorter runtime for each one act allowed all the actors to get deep in the characters, which came across in each performance (and I think made the fill-ins by understudies the night of more seamless).
The quick-witted one-acts were a change of pace from the usual productions, but one that felt welcome. It’s a 90-minute set of performances that moves at a rapid pace and well worth experiencing.
A Night of ‘Suppressed Desires’ Tickets Adult $16 Senior $15 Child $5 Showtimes March 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. April 2 at 2 p.m.