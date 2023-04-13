Only one extreme

A writer on your March 30th opinion page, laments the lack of compromise in the Iowa Legislature. He then goes on to reference two legislative proposals, one from each party, that he believes are “extreme.”
In the opinion letter, the writer states that the Democrat proposal to legalize and decriminalize marijuana for recreational use is “opposed by most Iowans…” That statement is incorrect according to a March 27, 2021, Des Moines Register poll. The poll finds that well over half of Iowans support legalizing recreational marijuana. The writer also states that “This kind of legislation has no chance of passage…” and it paints “an unflattering image of the Democratic Party.” I fail to see how this is unflattering when a majority of Iowans approve and several states surrounding Iowa, including deep red Missouri, have passed laws legalizing or decriminalizing the sale and use. I am certain of one thing; if an idea is not introduced, and we do not even have a debate, it absolutely has no chance of passing.
The opinion letter calls the Republican proposal to outlaw abortion, even in the case of rape or incest, extreme. Agreed! A recent Des Moines Register poll finds that 62% of Iowans and more than 70% of Iowa women believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. The Republican proposal is so far out of touch with many Iowans, it is beyond extreme.
The writer continues “they should concentrate on putting together constructive legislation that centers on what both sides can agree on.” What the writer does not say, is that the Republican controlled legislature and governor’s office have all the power, and are in complete control of any legislation or compromise. The writer would like blame both parties but, pointing the finger of extremism should only go one way here.
Robert Gertsen
Oxford Junction
Editor’s note: This letter is written in response to a letter from Andy McKean run March 30th. A previous version of this letter, published in the April 6th edition of the Anamosa Journal-Eureka, misidentified the cited author as Randy Evans. The Anamosa Journal-Eureka regrets the error.