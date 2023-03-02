Oxford Junction
Prior to the community voting March 7 on a bond measure to expand the elementary school, the Midland school district has been hosting a series of public meetings and open houses for community members to tour the current facility.
On the ballot, voters are being asked to approve a bond measure with a price tag not to exceed $9.2 million. The proposal would add six additional classrooms to the building, in addition to dedicated art and music rooms.
Currently, the art room being utilized doesn’t have a sink. Additionally, space is an issue in the room and both factors limit what is able to be done in class. Principal Deanna Martens said that they don’t have the space in the room to allow for projects to sit out and dry because there’s no counterspace or room where the items could be set.
The music classes are currently having to utilize the library. In addition to causing books to be pulled off the shelf, it impacts both classes, with the Title 1 reading room across the hall being able to hear the instruments and meetings that are happening in a room upstairs as the sound travels out to adjacent rooms every direction.
The lack of space is also impacting the district’s ability to handle students with special needs. The building would allow students to full-size classrooms including space for a changing table, something their current situation is highlighting the necessity for with a high-need student. Currently, if the student has to be changed, there’s a curtain that is lowered on the door with a note to knock and any other students in the room are required to leave while the student is changed. There’s also not adequate space for the student’s equipment, which cannot all be stored in the single room currently being utilized.
The upgraded facility would allow all bathrooms to be made Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, with some currently not equipped with handicapped stalls.
The new facility would help increase security of the front entryway. Currently, there are both sight issues, with office staff not being able to see people approaching the building from certain angles, and security issues at the front entrance. There are no double doors and the lobby area contains a lot of glass.
The isolation room for sick students, established during COVID protocols, is also small and doubles as storage space. The room will have continued future use thanks to the lessons learned from the pandemic.
“We used to just keep the sick kid in the office until someone could get them, but we’ve learned better,” Martens said, noting staff can monitor the student until someone arrives to bring them home.
Other improvements that the funding would allow for include roof work, parking lot maintenance, more space for working with English language learning students and meetings and provide flexibility for sixth grade to move to Oxford Junction if the numbers required it.
The big questions the district still receives comes down to how it impacts the district’s taxes. With how the district has worked to prepay the last bond issue down, this new project wouldn’t impact the district tax rate. It would spread the repayment out from 2034 to 2045, though the district would work to pay down the principal early as they’ve done with the previous bond issue.
If the bond vote fails to pass, it doesn’t mean taxpayers will see a tax decrease, as the district would probably look at using that money currently used to pay ahead and shift that to allow for the district to address the needs at the site as best as they can.
Ahead of the vote, more events are planned to be able to answer community questions. The building will be open March 1 starting at 6 p.m. with OPN Architects and Piper Sandler (financial advisors) on site, the building will be open March 2 from 5-7 p.m. and March 3 from 5-7 p.m.