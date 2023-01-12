A popular topic for legislative session 2023

Gov. Kim Reynolds ended the midterm elections promising, “…the best is yet to come!”
Here’s the truth about Iowa school vouchers.
• This will lessen the amount of funding for Iowa public schools. This means less money to attract teachers, less programming for students, overall, less support where rural districts will be the biggest losers. This is a monetary crisis for superintendents and school boards.
• If vouchers pass, rural Iowa districts are less likely to have a private school in the area. Rural public schools do not “get their piece of the pie” while urban areas have more availability of a private school in their cities. The rich get richer!
• Weakening funds from Iowa public schools ends up weakening the state’s workforce. “If we want to solve the workforce crisis, companies come to a state not because of tax breaks but because of an educated workforce,” states Charlie Wishman, President of Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.
• Differences in funding/administration. Public schools are funded with tax dollars, administrated by licensed professionals in education, follow nationally approved curriculum taught by state licensed teachers, governed by elected officials (school boards), required to administer standardized tests, provide transportation and accept all students. Non-accredited private schools are not obligated to follow these same restrictions (U.S. Department of Education).
The “best thing” that could happen for Iowans in the upcoming legislative session is for the conversation on school vouchers to end – for good!