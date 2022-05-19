Out of ignorance or a deliberate intent to deceive, abortion opponents routinely conceal much of what the Bible actually says about God’s reverence for human life and for the unborn.
The historical books of the Old Testament (Joshua, Samuel, Judges, etc.) contain endless litanies of violence against “enemy” populations wherein God aims his wrath at ungodly (non-Jewish) men of fighting age and women who are not virgins — especially those pregnant with “ungodly” children. More than once, God tells his soldiers to rip unborn children from their mothers’ wombs.
Clearly, the Bible is no more a fairy tale of justice than life in the 21st century is, and God’s reverence for human life was limited to those he considered “godly.” Even the Psalms are not immune. In Psalm 137, David fantasizes about bashing “enemy” children against the rocks. (Why? Because people were taunting him!)
I’m no theologian, but if a rapist isn’t “ungodly” — if a rapist isn’t God’s enemy — what good is God to me or to any woman in this world? How godly are men in this world who defend men’s “right” to father children by rape with callous disregard for women? Even for women who aren’t raped, pregnancy ensures financial disruption in the form of lost wages and potential earnings, while their unpaid labor (child care, husband care) obviously increases every time they have a child.
Christian men who feel unborn life is sacred should take a cue from the Old Testament, where, after every massacre, all the enemy’s “sacred” silver and gold was gathered for God’s priests. They should dedicate their lives (and their letters to the editor) to sharing this sacred wealth with the legions of women carrying the sacred unborn, with perhaps ten times the normal amount going to women who were impregnated through rape.
If they’re not in favor of sharing the world’s sacred wealth with women who bear the sacred unborn, it appears such men are just self-serving hypocrites, and even Jesus himself (who loved both women and children) had no time for hypocrites.
