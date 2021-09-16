It has been over fifty years ago since I left Vietnam, a place we probably shouldn’t have gone to in the first place. I don’t recall anyone needing to tally up the lost equipment that didn’t come home with us, or the material that had been left in the hands of the former South Vietnamese government that fell into the hands of the NVA?
Why is it so important that we need to waste even more money finger pointing about what probably wouldn’t have happened had the Republican’s been smart enough to keep the hell out of wars that are not ours to fight. If our junior senator would get her nose out of foreign policy and back to the business of Iowa; especially what really concerns Iowa, we would be much better off. Some of the things she gets herself embroiled in we would be better off if she just shut her pie hole and let people who have a better handle on the situation do their job.
Despite all the to do over immigration, which is more about racism than concern over terrorism, Iowa could use a few more people; especially in rural areas being depopulated simply because farms are becoming corporate; the family farm is becoming a thing of the past. Hundreds of farms have disappeared from the landscape and with them the population that paid the taxes, fill the schools with kids, and shopped locally. Business is looking for help that simply isn’t here anymore.
Quit looking for people who aren’t working; there are so few they aren’t worth looking at. The rest have left for higher wages elsewhere. Get out from under your campaign contributors and get on the ground where people live, and work; you will see the results of policies which have done more to hurt us than to help.
Utilize some common sense for a change and find ways to compromise rather than to complain about everything all the time! It isn’t helping.