Politicians are making the rounds, knocking on doors and introducing themselves to voters. Iowa House District 66 Candidate Tony Amsler is also making the rounds. He’s door knocking and talking to folks about his campaign to make Iowa government more responsive to the people. But Tony’s also listening. He’s listening to folks at local school boards, city councils, local civic groups, and events around the district. If you want a representative who will listen to your concerns and take them into consideration, vote for Tony Amsler.
He’s listening to folks who are tired of the declining quality of Iowa’s schools due to underfunding. He’s listening to folks who are concerned about women’s health care. Tony’s listening to folks who want to protect the planet while incentivizing ways for Iowans to make a living on the land. He’s listening to folks who, after 40 years of stagnant wages and a current minimum wage of $7.25, can’t make ends meet on two full-time incomes. Tony’s listening to Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike.
Tony’s listening, but in all of this where is his opponent, Steve Bradley. Tony challenged Mr. Bradley to a series of debates. One in Jackson and one in Jones County. To date, Mr. Bradley has not responded. Tony’s listening. Is Mr. Bradley?
To find out more about Tony Amsler, go to tonyamslerforiowahouse.com. Or give him a call. He’s listening, and he’ll listen and vote with an ear to all Iowans as our next Iowa House District 66 representative.