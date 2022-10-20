Editor:

Politicians are making the rounds, knocking on doors and introducing themselves to voters. Iowa House District 66 Candidate Tony Amsler is also making the rounds. He’s door knocking and talking to folks about his campaign to make Iowa government more responsive to the people. But Tony’s also listening. He’s listening to folks at local school boards, city councils, local civic groups, and events around the district. If you want a representative who will listen to your concerns and take them into consideration, vote for Tony Amsler.

