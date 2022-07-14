The 4th of July holiday provides us a time to reflect on the meaning of our nation and its independence. A book, “The Upswing,” by Robert Putnam (2020) provides some insight into historical trends between our cultures leaning towards the “I/me” preference contrasted to a “community” focus. Putnam suggests that our current social trends are leaning immensely towards the “I/me” preference. This may be witnessed by the strong desire in some groups to focus on what is best for me and have limited concern for how our actions may impact others in our community/family.
In our local political decision-making, the Jones County supervisors at some point will be making a decision related to the expenditure of $4 million from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act). The internal Jones County employee team is recommending updates to the County Courthouse and a law enforcement center or new county jail. I do not dispute that these proposals have merit. I dispute that ARPA revenues should be the method for paying for infrastructure that is needed. A general obligation bond is a more appropriate method for the internal recommendations and make the case to Jones County residents for these proposals.
The ARPA funds were one-time expenditures with the original federal intent to assist area communities to enhance their support for the local citizens. For example, Cascade has requested funds for supporting the construction for a public library, Olin for a splash pad and conservation supporters suggest upgrades to Jones County parks.