I found it particularly interesting Mr. Helsper’s recent letter on politics and religion. It appears his knowledge of the Bible is limited to what he thinks, but certainly has no basis in fact.
After all, the “King James version” of the Bible was exactly that, the King’s idea of how to maintain his position and power using the Bible to insure his primacy. Excuse me for pointing out the obvious, but that certainly was politics from the get-go!
All other “versions” had their own particular axe to grind, but with the advent of the early forms of printing and sponsorship by the King, his version became the most published book in the world and available near everywhere! Because it was so available, it democratized people’s understanding of the bible since they could read it for themselves, including the parts the King didn’t know existed which he would have squashed had he known!
In the end, King James attempt to secure his position didn’t work out as well as planned, his new Bible spiraled into a period known as the English Civil Wars that ended with the beheading of his son and successor, Charles I.
Now that I have established that even the Bible is in fact political, suggesting Democrats are responsible for “attacking” religion simply because his adversary suggests churches discuss with their younger members the issues that concern them? Saying that is wrong is simply ridiculous! Discussing the issues in a setting of mutual respect does not foster hate.