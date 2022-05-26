I am supporting exceptional candidate Steven Bradley, a Republican of Cascade, Iowa, as our state representative for House District 66 in our June 7th primary election. Steve is an essential Republican leader of Iowans with his smart policy reforms on tax relief for individuals and business, education savings accounts and school choice opportunity, growth of our workforce in Iowa and addressing regulatory barriers in healthcare and industry.
In 2020, Steven Bradley easily ousted Andy McKean, (a former Republican who switched to Democrat), from our District 58 seat. Voters could no longer trust Andy. In June 7th, 2022’s primary election, Steve will be running against Lee Hein who currently serves in District 96. Voting records do not lie and abortion will be an issue. Hein voted against the fetal heartbeat abortion ban and during this current term voted against HJR 5 that would add abortion neutrality language to Iowa’s Constitution. Bradley voted for that proposed amendment.
Steven has demonstrated he solidly votes pro-life, no ifs ands or buts. As our Iowa state representative, Steven Bradley has shown Iowans his respect for our values and continues to listen and support us in keeping Iowa a great place to raise our families, run our businesses and live our lives with freedom and prosperity.
