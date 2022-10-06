Steve Bradley is seeking a second term as state representative for our area and Tony Amsler is his opponent. On Sept. 8, Amsler challenged Bradley to two one-on-one debates, one in Jones County and the other in Jackson County. As of the time of this writing, there has been no response from Bradley.
In order to be able to make informed decisions, voters need to have an opportunity to compare and contrast the views of the candidates. The best way to accomplish that is a debate in which candidates can present their positions and respond to questions from their opponent and the audience. That’s what the democratic process is all about! Unfortunately, there are too many candidates who avoid debates and hide behind misleading advertising and mailings prepared by paid consultants and partisan party staffers. These are filled with glittering generalities and half-truths that don’t provide voters with a fair picture of where candidates stand on the issues.
I am pleased that Senator Chuck Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds, and Congresspersons Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Liz Mathis are all willing to debate their opponents and defend their records. I would expect that Mr. Bradley would do the same. His failure to do so would be cause for concern.