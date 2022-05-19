On life, Dr. Steve Bradley has never wavered on this issue. The first day I met him I asked him, not if he was pro- life, every Republican asked says “Yes” to that, if they would vote pro-life and protect the unborn. His answer was yes, and his voting record has reflected that, unlike his opponent. Bradley voted for the Life Amendment which would change the Iowa Constitution to simply say there is no right to an abortion. Very simple language, the state does not recognize, grant or secure a right to an abortion. If Roe v Wade is overturned, without this amendment, Iowa could become an abortion destination state.
On education, Rep. Bradley is the only candidate in the primary race who vocally supports our governor’s school choice bill. He and Gov. Reynolds have a vision for families to have more options to put their children in the environment best for them. Bradley wants the focus on the family and the student. Dr. Bradley is the only candidate to have signed the edfreedom.com survey, and Gov. Reynolds was the first governor to sign it.
Jones and Jackson counties will decide June 7 who represents our voice in Des Moines. Rep. Dr. Steve Bradley is the true conservative champion that stands up for our values. His conservative track record of voting proves he walks the walk.
Acel and Rita Nowachek of Wyoming will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 14. Axel is retired from Farmer’s Supply Centers in Delma and Rita is retired from the Midland Community School District. They are the parents of Dean (Jodi) Nowachek of Monmouth and MaryJo (Kerry) …