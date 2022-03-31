As a result of redistricting, Republicans of Jones and Jackson counties have a choice to be made in the June 7 Primary Election for our new House District 66. While I have been represented by Lee Hein since 2011 in Jones County, many others have been represented by Steve Bradley.
After spending more than a decade as our representative, many of us, are wondering why Lee is attacking his opponent in the primary? Shouldn’t Lee be running on his record? Lee has recently been criticizing Steve Bradley for the public endorsements he is receiving.
From what I can tell, Americans for Prosperity has a long record here in Iowa. AFP-Iowa is working to help Iowans hear about the issues they care about, get the facts and support common-sense, conservative legislation. Maybe, that’s why AFP-Iowa is endorsing Steve Bradley. Steve supports tax relief, school choice and opposes mandates; all of which align with APF’s conservative positions. The endorsement seems to fit.
In fact, I was introduced to AFP-Iowa last year when Lee Hein was leading the charge on a bill to prohibit all Iowa retail gas stations from selling regular gas if they didn’t sell E-15 gas. Fortunately, it did not pass last year due to many Iowans speaking up! Lee brought it back this year and dropped the mandate stopping the sale of regular gas but continues to mandate the sale of E-15. In addition to the mandate, we, the taxpayers are to subsidize gas stations for making the necessary changes to their establishments and subsidizing for every gallon of E-15 sold. So, to you and me, the price at the pump may appear lower for E-15, however, our tax dollars are making up the difference.
I encourage Republicans, in the new Iowa House District 66, to decide if you want your next representative to push mandates on private businesses and you, as a consumer, do not run on their record and attack their opponent; or do you want someone that is being recognized for their conservative voting record at the Iowa Capitol?