There are two candidates running in the Republican primary for the State Representative in our House District, Dr. Steve Bradley and Lee Hein. Both of them are incumbents (they were redistricted into the same district following the census.) Both of them claim to be “the conservative candidate,” and voters are going to have to pick one in the June primary to represent Jones and Jackson counties.
In looking over Lee Hein’s hand out, it says he’s strongly pro-life. But a quick search of his voting record tells a different story.
In 2018, the Iowa House voted on a bill that would prohibit unborn babies with a detectable heartbeat from being killed in the womb. Lee Hein voted against it. House Journal page 901, (HJ 901) 5-1-18.
More recently, in 2021, the Iowa House passed a proposed constitutional amendment stating Iowa’s Constitution does not recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion. Lee Hein voted against this on two separate occasions. (HJR 1-27-21 and 5-18-21). What this bill does, it gives the people of Iowa a direct voice to vote on this bill after it passes in the House in 2023.
In contrast, doing my research, I found Steve Bradley voted for the Protect Life Amendment to the Iowa Constitution that explicitly states there is no right to abortion or taxpayer funding of abortions in Iowa. (HJR 5, 1-27-21 and 5-18-21).
Support the candidate whose words are backed by actions. Not the one who states one thing and votes another. Join me in voting Steve Bradley on June 7.
I have been criticized by some for being “narrow minded” because of this issue. God does not bless the nation that sheds innocent blood. (Psalm 9 and 10)