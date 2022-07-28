Editor:
I don’t know if there is any truth behind what Senator Joni Ernst says about power plants closing and all that, but I know that any agenda that seeks to take us back to previous conditions is not and never has been “radical.”
The Green New Deal is not “radical.” It’s common sense for a rapidly dying planet, a planet with a fever, a planet on fire.
I was 10 years old when Joni Ernst was born, and I lived in a rural Iowa that was paradisiacal compared to now. Rural waterways were clean. The air was fresh. Monarch butterflies were so plentiful that we thought they were ordinary.
Tiger swallowtails, bumble bees, meadowlarks and so many other beautiful beings thrived in the patchwork of woods, fields and pastures that was Iowa then. Most of my friends and I didn’t have a whole lot of money, but we were surrounded by beauty.
Two things were missing. Iowa’s wild turkeys had long since been wiped out by deforestation and overhunting. And in the 1960s, pesticides nearly forced the bald eagle into extinction, as they are pushing the monarch butterfly, the bees and so many other species now.
But before I graduated in 1979, wild turkeys were already being reintroduced in Iowa. Ten years later, I drove down a gravel road near my mother’s house while snowflakes as big as flowers turned the world into magic, and I saw a huge bald eagle sail low and slow just over my car and out of sight in the snow over the woods. They are everywhere now.
We can save this planet. We can save our state. Working together with leaders who have a can-do attitude, we can. But modern Republicans have no interest in anything that doesn’t make them a buck, and they will do anything, encourage any fear, stoke any resentment in order to get you to vote for them and to hate anyone who wants to bring back the beauty of our state, our nation and the world.
Don’t let them win.
Vicky Imerman
Oxford Junction
