Every few weeks a “guest column” from Mr. Steve Corbin appears in the paper. From Nov. 18, this column was titled “Religious disconnect and political discord in America.”
This column is essentially a hit piece attacking all institutions of faith in this country, blaming them and their followers for the political divide in America. Let’s be clear, it is in fact the Democrat Party, and their henchmen, the mainstream media, that feed-off the division of our citizens. This party partitions our society, separating them into different opposing groups, per the color of skin, country of origin, religious affiliation and the like, and then sews their poison seeds of division.
It is Mr. Corbin’s further opinion that churches should be having discussions with the youth about issues “that matter deeply to them, like racial justice, gender equality, immigration rights, LBGTQ, income inequality and gun control.” His column is illustrative on how non-churched liberals think. Ignorance is on full display. First of all, it is not the duty of churches to discuss these political issues. The basic duty of the Christian church has been the same, since the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, that is, to proclaim the Good News of the gospel; the available free gift of salvation after admitting sin and accepting Christ as savior. Period.
The “issues “ Mr. Corbin proclaims as so important are just political divisions invented by the Democrat Party. He chastises church leaders for not doing what he deems absolutely necessary and ends his piece by imploring “centers of faith and their respective believers to start healing America; it begins with them”. No sir, wrong again. You and your Democrat Party need to stop instructing Americans to hate each other. You and your hateful and divisive ideas are clearly out of step with the majority of the Iowans I know, who just want this hateful crap to end, and wish to achieve the society Rev. Martin Luther King dreamed of, when he stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial all those many years ago.
We here in Iowa are getting wise... see you at the mid-term elections.