This election year we should all explore candidates’ perceptions, plans and goals related to the role of local control for county, city and school board and the role of state government. Local control has been slipping over the years to higher levels of government. It is essential that local leaders have the flexibility to make the decisions which are relevant for the local area’s context.
Jones County supervisors will be facing several infrastructure needs. It is imperative due to limited financial resources and potential flat population trends to very carefully prioritize the infrastructure needs such as roads, bridges and support for innovative solutions in development (commercial, child care and housing). Political leaders may need to find partnerships with other counties, cities and businesses to retain population and maintain economic well-being for all citizens. Citizens should engage with candidates for the Board of Supervisors to clarify their skills to consider creative and collaborative solutions for the future of Jones County.
Further, counties have no real opportunity to provide input into the growth of confinement livestock facilities. The state rules guide the expansion for more and more confinement livestock settings. Should the state rules be modified to provide increased local input regarding placement of confinement livestock facilities?
The Iowa Dept of Public Health and Human Services (state website) are being merged by July 1, 2023. One of the goals is to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Obviously, most of us will agree on these goals. I have the pleasure of serving on two organizations’ Board of Directors (Early Child Iowa and Heritage Agency on Aging). A great concern is how the proposed merger may impact services to our county’s citizens. If we do not monitor and offer guidance to this process, rural areas such as Jones County are very likely to have reduced services. We need to ensure that Jones County citizens will have robust services for youth and our aging population.
As you meet and read about the candidates for state and county offices, I urge you to ask for their specific beliefs and attitudes about local control for our area government agencies.