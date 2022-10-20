News sources predict the issue of abortion could be the deciding factor for voters to vote Democrat in the Iowa midterm elections (Iowa Capital Dispatch – 8/12/22).
How/why are Iowa’s abortion rights now under scrutiny?
1. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed one of the country’s most restrictive abortion bills (Fetal Heartbeat Bill). This bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat has been detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy. Exceptions are made in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency. No Democrats voted for this legislation. (May 2018 – NPR)
2. Iowa Judge Michael Huppert struck down Iowa’s restrictive Fetal heartbeat Bill finding the law unconstitutional based on Roe vs. Wade. (Judge declares Iowa fetal heartbeat law unconstitutional | AP News – Jan. 2019)
3. The U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling to overturn Roe vs Wade taking away the constitutional right to an abortion. This abandoned almost 50 years of precedent, paving the way for states to ban all abortions. (6/24/22 – NPR)
4. Gov. Kim Reynolds is now formally asking a state court to reinstate a 2018 law banning abortions since state and federal precedents protecting abortion rights have been overturned. (8/11/22 – DM Register)
The political reality is this…if the Iowa Democrats do not win a seat in the Iowa Senate or Iowa House of Reps, or the Governor’s seat, it is a sure bet a very restrictive abortion bill will be passed with a Republican Governor and legislature. This could also mean, in its extremism and like other states, to throw out any considerations for the mother including rape, incest or the danger of death.
Voters, this is about the women in your life and their ability to make decisions about their own bodies. This is about them being in a terrible situation and having the power to decide for themselves what is best with the help of their physician and family, not government overreach.
Vote Democrat on Nov. 8 to ensure women’s reproductive rights safely continue in our state.