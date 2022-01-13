Often times when I go out to cover events, I sometimes wonder, ‘what will I get see tonight?’
When you’ve been covering area high school sports for 27 years, there’s always amazing action to watch and unbelievable athletes doing phenomenal things on the field, court, mat, track and course.
But never have I witnessed a night like Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Ever.
And I highly doubt I will again.
Honestly, I’m just not sure it’s even possible.
Tuesday, Jan. 4, saw not one, not two, but three single-game program scoring records eclipsed (by Springville’s Lauren Wilson and Rhenden Wagaman as well as Anamosa’s Sam Wilt), with two of those three (Wagaman and Wilt) also topping the extremely rare 1,000-career point plateau.
Absolutely unbelievable, mind-bogging stuff.
My night was spent in Springville where I witnessed Wilson absolutely dominate a completely undermatched and undersized Starmont team scoring an Oriole girls’ record 40 points, becoming the first-ever Springville girl to reach 40 in a single game in (Wilson has already topped 1,000 career points) the long and storied history of the program.
The cool part about Wilson’s record was she broke a mark held by her cousin Rylee Menster, who tallied 37 points four years ago.
But the special night in Springville was just getting started.
Wagaman, coming into the game needed 35 points to top the 1,000-career point plateau, and on a night when teammate Luke Menster was honored for eclipsing the amazing milestone himself just a few weeks ago, Wagaman went out and put on an absolute show for the crowd in Springville.
Wagaman, an all-state type talent, displayed all of his dizzying skills against the Stars, who were completely helpless to slow him down.
Wagaman’s teammates made sure to get him the ball and then get out of the way and by the halftime break, Wagaman, incredibly, had 33 points. Two more to go for 1,000.
Wagaman wasn’t on the court long in the second half, as the Oriole boys were blowing the Stars right out of the gym, but not only did he did manage to get the 35 and reach 1,000 for his career, but he finished with an amazing 41 to tie his own school-record for points in a game.
Take a guess when Wagaman first broke the Springville boys basketball single-game scoring record (which was set last year by Alex Koppes who poured in 40)?
Incredibly, Wagaman did it in his last game against East Buchanan Dec. 21.
That’s back-to-back program single-game scoring records. Back-to-back 41-point performances.
Will we ever see something like what Wagaman accomplished ever again?
Obviously and selfishly I sure hope so. But wow, that’s a lot to ask for.
But we’re not done yet here people.
After going home and sifting through my Springville basketball photos, I began to get word of what Wilt was doing in Clarence against host North Cedar.
For much of the Raiders’ eventual 79-51 victory over the Knights Tuesday night, Wilt was scoring more points than the entire North Cedar team.
Wilt, who came into the game needing 47 points to become just the fifth Anamosa boys basketball player ever to reach the 1,000-career point plateau, shocked even himself by hitting the 47 number exactly on the mark, producing a night that no other Raider boys’ player had ever seen.
Wilt not only broke the Anamosa single-game scoring record, he shattered it going 19-of-24 from the field, which included 5-of-6 from the 3-point line. The senior superstar was completely unstoppable, and his Raider teammates knew it assisting on 16 of Wilt’s 19 baskets.
While the previous Springville girls’ and boys’ single-game scoring record holders were pretty easy to figure out, for Anamosa, it was much for difficult.
Many long-time Raider followers (Jon Swisher, Kirk Ketelsen and numerous others) were doing their best to try and make sure if Wilt’s 47-point night was indeed the best in program history, and nearest we could tell, it certainly was.
Looking back at some of the numbers, the closest we could find was a 41-point outburst from Dean Hartman in Maquoketa on Jan. 11, 1957. Only two others in Anamosa boys’ basketball history had also reached the 40-point plateau as Jay Norton (in 1980) and Roger Norton (in 1956) both hit 40 exactly.
By hitting 1,000 career points, Wilt joins an extremely elite club that includes his assistant coach Kolin Schulte (who did it in 2016) along with Hartman (1958), Dan Neunaber (1975) and Colten Kelly (2008).
What an amazing night of hoops it was.
I wonder what I’ll get to see tonight?