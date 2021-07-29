To me, it’s always one of the most remarkable accomplishments a high school athlete can achieve, especially in this day and age.
Having the extremely rare ability of playing in each and every season (fall, winter, spring and summer) of a high school sports career from their freshman through senior seasons.
The four-year, four-sport journey.
This year there was one Raider athlete who was able to complete that amazing cycle.
Grace Lubben.
Forgive me if I’m mistaken, as COVID threw a wrench into everything last spring, but nearest I can figure Lubben was the lone Anamosa athlete to accomplish the feat having been a member of the Raider volleyball, basketball, track and softball teams each of the last four years.
Of course, track was called off in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID outbreak, but Lubben was a member of the team attending workouts before the state shut everything down in mid-March and didn’t open things back up until mid-June for softball.
Not only was Lubben able to be able to make all the practices, do all the workouts, take the time it takes in the off-season doing the work it takes to perfect each and every sport she took part in, but she was also a key contributor in all of them as well.
A rare talented, indeed.
Just take a look at the amazing resume.
Lubben would tell you herself that softball is her passion, and the Raider senior will get to continue her career in that sport at the next level as well having committed to the prestigious Kirkwood Community College program where later this fall she’ll begin her career with the Eagles in fall games and workouts.
But Lubben (who has earned multiple All-State softball accolades) isn’t just known as being one of the girls to help lead the Anamosa softball program to one of its longest stretches of consecutive success in school history reaching three straight regional championship games (something Raider softball had never accomplished before), three straight River Valley Conference championships and the program’s first state tournament berth in 25 years. She’s also been a major part of a complete reconstruction of the Anamosa volleyball program, one that had struggled mightily for the previous 15 years, but one that is now considered one of the best in the area and in the conference (and one that also won a league title just two years ago).
The talent it takes to be able to compete on that kind of level, having All-Conference and All-State ability, like she’s done in softball and volleyball, is something that is incredibly rare. But it’s something that Lubben has tried to give to each and every program she’s suited up for.
Basketball would be another.
While not the superstar like she is in volleyball and softball, in basketball Lubben was the Raiders’ undersized enforcer, usually doing battle against girls much taller and possessing more strength than herself, but few could match her intensity. Which is what gave Lubben and her team an edge.
Lubben would absolutely not back down from anyone on the basketball court, and spent four years doing whatever it was her coaches and teammates needed her to do for the team to be as successful as possible.
On the track Lubben showed bursts of speeds in the sprints which not only scored points for the team in spring meets over the years, but also prepared her for the numerous stolen bases she’s get every summer.
It’s been an amazing four-year run, Grace. You’ve made a difference everywhere you’ve been with not only your phenomenal performances in the field of competition, but your class and leadership off of it, and you leave as one of the most decorated Anamosa athletes ever.
Thank you for making so many memories that I’m sure Raider fans will never forget.