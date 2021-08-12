It’s amazing how you can go years, even decades without something happening, then all of a sudden, things seem just to fall into place.
That was the case for me the last few months when it comes to Anamosa girls’ sports.
Until last month, I had never covered back-to-back seasons (fall, winter, spring or summer) of Raider girls’ team sports at the state level in my 26 years here at the Journal-Eureka.
That makes what the Anamosa girls’ golf team did this past spring and Raider softball team did this summer that much more special, at least for me anyway.
And it also shows what kind of depth and talent the Anamosa programs currently have in the school.
The Raider girls golf team reached the state tournament this past spring for just the third time in school history, joining the 1977 team that was undefeated entering the school’s first-ever state tournament berth that spring, and the 1983 group, the last time an Anamosa girls’ team had ever competed at the state level in golf.
The girls’ run to state softball, as has been well documented over the last few weeks, was the first since 1996 and only the third in program history.
Little did Raider fans (or myself) know at the time, but it would be the last state tournament team berth for an Anamosa girls’ team for 21 years.
Now don’t get me wrong, over those 21 years the Raiders have fielded some pretty amazing girls’ teams, but for one reason or another were never able to quite get all the way to the state level in any, except for the 2017 Anamosa girls’ cross country team who made their miraculous first-ever run to Fort Dodge four years ago.
That Raider team was led by seniors Emma and Claire Duncan, a pair of phenomenal twin sisters who amazingly closed their record-breaking high school careers posting twin times at the state meet as well.
Emma (who officially finished 27th in her final official high school meet) and Claire (28th) both turned in times of 19:46.40 and were the catalysts for an extremely young team that also featured freshmen Natalie Hersom (74th, 20:44.10), Liz Riniker (75th, 20:44.20), Maddy Heims (108th, 21:20.40) and Lily Rogers (113th, 21:29.20). Sophomore Dakota Bierer (102nd, 21:05.60) was also a major contributor on that team all fall long.
The Duncan twins continued their running careers at the collegiate level as stars for the D-III St. Ambrose University cross country and track programs.
Between 1996 and 2021 however, that Raider cross country team was the only one to reach the state level as a team.
But there sure were a lot of heartbreaking near-misses along the way.
Back in the mid-to-late 2000s, Anamosa had some very special girls’ basketball teams who on three different occasions made it within a win of the state tournament.
The 2004-05 team, who claimed their second-straight Tri-Rivers Conference championship posting a perfect 16-0 league record under then first-year head coach Jack Leighty, defeated Marion (56-45) and Mount Vernon (50-34) in the playoffs to advance to the class 3A regional championship game against Davenport Assumption. The Raiders were handed a bitter 63-42 setback against the Knights that night at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School, as senior starters Lucie Lueken, Audra Ketelsen, Kelly Lerch and Saira Morgan, closed one of the most successful hoop careers in school history.
The Anamosa program was back in another regional championship game five years later when the 2009-10 team, now members of the WaMaC Conference, were handed a 52-40 loss against Morgan Paige and the Marion Indians.
Kayla Sanborn, Jackie Engelbart, Lauren Buck, Kellie Vaughn, Tristan Camp, Makenzie Ginn and Nicole Sanborn gave coach Leighty a myriad of options during that impressive campaign that ended with a 16-8 overall record. Engelbart, the Raiders’ premier 3-point shooter and all-around threat from pretty much anywhere on the floor, was lost earlier that winter with a broken finger and Anamosa fans couldn’t help but wonder what would have played out if a healthy Engelbart would have been available that night against the Indians.
Leighty’s program reached a third regional title tilt in 2017-18, playing Crestwood for a spot in the girls’ basketball state tournament, and came up on the short end of a rough 77-45 score.
A season that saw the Raiders win a WaMaC Conference East division title rolling to a 12-2 record against league foes, finished 19-5 overall as Sydney Volkenant, Sophie Wilt, Taylor Zumbach, Taylor Hinz, Taylor Zaruba, Maggie McQuillen and Jessie Frasher gave Leighty plenty of talent to work with that winter.
Basketball wasn’t the only sport that saw Anamosa reach a regional final, as the girls’ soccer team, with goal-scoring Raider superstar Kelsey Worcester (who I believe still holds the state record for goals scored in a career), did it back in 2003 dropping an 8-3 decision against host Cedar Rapids Xavier wrapping a sensational 14-3 campaign. It was the second straight loss to the Saints with a state berth on the line, as Xavier did it to Anamosa the year before as well.
Of course, the Anamosa softball team made it to within a win of the state tournament in 2019 (lost to West Liberty) and 2020 (lost to Mount Vernon) before breaking through last month against Crestwood.
So, when I witnessed the Raiders defeat the Cadets last month in the 3A softball regional championship game, I couldn’t help but breathe a huge sigh of relief. It felt so good to see all those happy faces after having come so close to many times before over a nearly two-and-a-half-decade long span.
The good news is, I don’t think Anamosa girls’ sports are done celebrating yet.