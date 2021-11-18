When I took a look at the 2021 Anamosa football final statistics, I gawked at the season Anamosa senior quarterback Grahm Humpal was able to produce this past fall.
The last two seasons actually.
Coming off a wild and often times weird COVID year in 2020, where Humpal amassed 2,289 total yards (passing for 1,517 and rushing for 772), he came back this year and became quite possibly the program’s first-ever 1,000-1,000 man, passing for 1,046 yards while also rushing for 1,108 during the Raiders’ 1-7 campaign on the gridiron (2,154 total yards).
What the incredibly talented Raider signal-called was able to produce in his three-year varsity football career may very well be second-to-none in program history.
And then I decided to do some serious thinking.
While statistics get a little fuzzy (at least in the newspaper) going back into the early 1990s, I decided to do some digging and see if anyone over the last 26 years was able to churn out the kind of numbers Humpal did in 2020, 2021 and for his entire varsity football career actually.
The results blew me away.
Obviously, Anamosa has had some gifted quarterbacks come through the program since 1995, and while offensive schemes differ for each one with changes in coaching staffs factoring into how many times quarterbacks were able to pass or run the football each and every season, Humpal’s 1,000-yard rushing and 1,000-yard passing campaign this past fall is the only one on record.
It may very well be the first time in school history that’s happened too, though I wasn’t able to find too many statistics going back into the 1980s, 70s and beyond.
Another 1,000-1,000 Raider may have existed, but the one thing I can say with complete confidence is that what Humpal did in 2021 was historic. Amazing. Mind-boggling. Incredibly special.
The Anamosa football program has had nine head coaches dating back to 1995 (Gary McNeal, Jeff Alderdyce, Dan Kiley, Jeff Kean, Matt Malausky, Derek Roberts, Ryan Streets, Lucas Stanton and the Raiders’ current sideline boss, Caleb Huss).
Each had their own offensive philosophy which directly resulted into what numbers were produced by individual players. Back in 1995, junior Jeff Beck was Anamosa’s signal-caller and threw for 342 yards while classmate Ben Schwartz rushed 166 times for 813 yards.
For most of the past 23 years, that’s the way the numbers played out. The quarterback did the passing and the running backs did the rushing.
And the Raiders had some good ones.
In 1996, during the first-season of the Alderdyce-era (his second head coaching stint with the program actually), Schwartz rushed for 1,207 yards and 13 touchdowns while Beck tallied 723 passing yards and eight more scores during a 6-3 campaign that also produced a 6-1 in district play, tying for a district championship though amazingly still missing out on a playoff berth.
In 1997 running back Dan Achenbach tallied a then school-record 1,438 rushing yards, and scored 16 touchdowns.
In the two seasons following ’97, Anamosa struggled offensively, and in the win column too, before running back Mark Walker burst onto the scene in 2000 rushing for 978 yards while quarterback Trevor Owen tallied 629 passing yards during Kiley’s first season as head coach.
Walker came back in 2001 and rushed for 1,199 yards with Austin Bildstein taking over the quarterback duties throwing for 523 yards before the Austin Hinz-era began in 2002, as a mere sophomore rushed for 1,153 (the first of three 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, the best stretch in school history).
As a junior in 2003 Hinz broke Achenbach’s single-season school rushing record gaining 1,516 for first-year coach Kean before breaking his own record in 2004 as his 1,852 yards and 23 touchdowns helped the Raider program reach the playoffs for the first time since 1987.
During the stretch from 2007-2009, passing became the way Anamosa churned out yards under coach Malausky, as quarterback Tony Lueken set a school-record with 1,658 yards in ’07 before Mitch Hewitt topped that in 2009 with 2,162 yards (completing 160-of-326 passes) and 15 touchdowns through the air.
During Roberts’ second-season as head coach in 2011, that passing yardage record was broken yet again as Nik Schulte completed 104-of-215 passes for 2,198 yards and another school-record 18 touchdown passes.
While wins were hard to come by for the Anamosa program following the ’04 playoff run (no more than two during a nine-year stretch), the 2014 team (Streets’ second season as head coach) led by quarterback Kolin Schulte (Nik’s brother) changed that perception earning a third-ever playoff berth after a 7-3 run that saw Schulte pass for 589 yards and 10 touchdowns and running back Trevor Wehling power his way to 847 yards and 12 scores.
The 2015 team, which will go down in the annals at Anamosa as one of the greatest ever, rolled to an 11-1 mark and reached the class 2A state playoff quarterfinal round as Schulte not only passed for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns, but also rushed for 897 and scored 22 times. Wehling churned out 1069 yards and added 11 more touchdowns for a team that also claimed the district championship that fall.
The following two seasons saw the program produce 1,000-yard rushers in running backs Michael Martensen (1,068 yards) in 2016 and Logan Seeley (1,065) in 2017. The stretch also saw quarterback Matthew Walton produce some of the most productive two-way seasons in school history under coach Stanton.
In 2017 Walton, during a 5-4 campaign as a junior, passed for 1,018 and rushed for 536 before coming back and closing his career with a run that saw him produce 1,636 passing yards and 614 rushing yards (2,250 total yards), the most any Raider quarterback was able to accumulate.
Until Humpal.
As a sophomore, Humpal took over the reins of the Anamosa quarterback position after Walton graduated and took his talents to the collegiate level, and quickly made a name for himself passing for 1,261 yards through the air and gaining 421 yards on the ground, both team-best numbers.
He was just getting started.
As a junior last fall under Huss, Humpal threw for a career-high 1,517 yards and rushed for 772 more, finishing with 2,289 total yards at quarter, the most any quarterback has produced in the past 26 years.
Then Humpal out-did himself again in 2021, topping the 1,000-yard mark in rushing and passing.
I threw a lot of numbers at you in this column, and I’ll add one more. Humpal’s 6,125 total yards during his brilliant three-year run at the varsity quarterback position has got to go down as one of the top numbers of all-time.
I’ve been able to witness a lot of amazing football feats during my time here as sports editor, but what Humpal accomplished will certainly be one that goes on the exclusively short list of all-time football greats.