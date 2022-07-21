Watching Anamosa junior Emily Watters pitch, over the last couple of seasons really, has brought back a lot of memories for me and actually made me realize what a phenomenal history the Raider softball program has with the all-important pitching position going back more than a quarter of a century.
I decided to do some digging, because relying on just my memory alone wouldn’t be the most reliable of ways to go.
The results were nothing short of astounding.
Some of the names I sorted through I already had etched in my brain and mostly likely will forever. Others that popped up I immediately remembered, but then there were some that I had completely forgotten (I apologize, I am old).
Let’s go back and relive a little history shall we?
I’ll start where the Anamosa softball program made a name for itself earning back-to-back state tournament berths in 1995 and 1996 with All-State and All-Everything pitcher Cara Graver.
The Raider program had outstanding pitchers well before the amazing run of the mid-1990s, but it was here where it seemed the program was able to take their game to an entirely new level, and it was Graver who keyed that run, especially with the state championship game appearance in 1996.
While Anamosa, ranked second in the state, may have come up on the short end of the 7-0 final in the title tilt against top-ranked Carlisle that fateful night in Fort Dodge, Graver was producing numbers that many thought would never be touched.
In 1996, Graver, then just a sophomore, posted a 42-4 overall pitching record (a mark that will most likely stand for a long, long time) logging 288.2 innings pitched and 319 strikeouts with a 0.53 earned run average.
Bone-chilling numbers.
But amazingly, some of them were actually eclipsed in the years to follow.
That comment right there should be enough to prove what kind of pitching talent the Raiders have produced in the last 25-plus years.
Graver’s understudy, freshman Jessica Price, got a taste of varsity action that summer and went 1-0 throwing 30 innings with 12 strikeouts and a 0.47 ERA.
Little did Price know but she would get her chance at increasing those innings very quickly.
Graver, a first-team All-Stater that summer of ‘96, would transfer to Clear Creek-Amana where she would pitch in the state softball championship game two more times (winning one title in 1997).
Price, in 1997, shared the pitching circle in Anamosa with eighth-grader Kathy Dearborn and the two spent the next pair of summers giving the Raider program one of the deepest and deadliest pitching combinations in not only the Big Bend Conference, but the entire state of Iowa.
Price tossed 165.1 innings with a 1.82 ERA and 120 strikeouts while Dearborn was 14-4 in 110 innings pitched with 130 strikeouts and a 0.89 ERA.
That Anamosa team went 31-13 that summer of ’97 falling 2-1 in a district final contest against Marion.
But Price and Dearborn continued to deal in 1998 leading the Raiders to a 27-14 overall record that inexplicitly ended with a tough 2-0 upset setback against Monticello in the playoff opener.
Price, now a junior, raised her game to new levels posting a 0.78 ERA with 116 strikeouts in 153 innings pitched while Dearborn was 13-4 with a 0.97 ERA fanning 152 batters in just 116 innings pitched.
That summer would be the last Anamosa fans would see of Dearborn (who now again resides in Anamosa as the owner of Drive On Main, the popular downtown golf simulator establishment), as she and her family moved to Genesco, Illinois, where she would fulfill the final three years of her eligibility.
Dearborn, who is the closest in comparison with Watters in my humble opinion when it comes to all-around hitting and pitching abilities, became an icon at Geneseo High School and earned a scholarship to Northern Illinois University where she pitched for four years earning multiple All-Conference honors for the Huskies.
Price took over full-time pitching duties in 1999 and was outstanding going 21-7 with a 0.79 ERA fanning a career-high 129 in 195 innings as the Raiders finished with a 29-9 overall record and saw their state dreams end on a regional semi-final at Marion where the team was handed a bitter 1-0 loss.
Ashlee Goetz, who got her first taste of varsity action as an eighth-grader in 1998, was Price’s main back-up in 1999 and took over in 2000 as a sophomore and was Anamosa’s No. 1 in again in 2001 and 2002.
The 2002 summer also saw the end of the 12-year Raider coaching rein of the legendary Chuck Smith, as a team with a star-studded freshman class went 22-21, but there were much better days ahead.
Kelsi Dearborn took over in the circle for the next three years as a revolving door began in the Anamosa coaching office as five of them (Stephanie Wendt, Kathy Dearborn, Gary Stamp, Rick Delagardelle and Ryan Olsem) took their turns leading the program from 2003 to 2009.
Stamp’s 2005 team had the greatest run however, going 35-16 overall and 21-1 winning a Tri-Rivers Conference softball championship as Kelsi Dearborn, and another new star on the horizon, freshman Mallory Lacy, led the way from the circle.
Lacy took over the fulltime pitching duties in 2006 beginning a phenomenal run of success that saw her earn All-State honors three times (from 2007-2009) including seasons that saw twice her break the program strikeouts record logging 343 on them in 207 innings in ‘08 before breaking her own record in ’09 after fanning a whopping 417 batters in 229.1 innings pitched.
Lacy finished her career as the most accomplished strikeout pitcher in school history totaling 1,047 of them in her brilliant four-year stint.
After some early success in the powerful WaMaC Conference (joined in 2008), the program began to decline a bit until new head coach Ashley Streeper, who took over in 2010, began the turnaround.
Tawny Menster also helped that resurgence.
Menster made her varsity debut as an eighth-grader in 2011 as a back-up, then as a freshman took over time time as the program began to gradually improve.
Menster was an All-Stater as a sophomore, junior and senior with her final campaign with the best going 12-5 with a 1.68 ERA for a team that finished 19-12 overall.
Streeper then handed the pitching torch to Kalli Minger in 2016 as a mere eighth grader, who went on to become yet another All-State hurdler and lead the Raiders to back-to-back regional championship game appearances in 2019 and 2020.
Minger also worked under a pair of other head coaches in Skeeter King (2017) and Ed Roalf (2018) before Brad Holub was able to take Anamosa back to the state tournament-type level in 2021 with Watters as his ace.
A lot of amazing memories, and I’m sure before Watters is all said and done and heads off to compete at the collegiate level, there’s going to be a lot more.
The only thing I wonder now? Who’s the next All-State caliber Anamosa pitcher going to be?
Time will tell, because as history has shown, it is going to happen.