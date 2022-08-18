The official Journal-Eureka fall sports preview is set to come out next week, but I just wanted to deliver a little pre-preview teaser ahead of the actual preview, because it appears there could be a lot of exciting things to cover this fall when it comes to Anamosa, Midland and Springville sports.
The headliner of the fall campaign is obviously the return of the class 1A state runner-up Springville volleyball team, who even with the loss to graduation of an absolutely loaded senior class, the Orioles appear poised to make another run under longtime successful coach Claude Howard, who never seems to rebuild in Springville, he just reloads.
And that will once again be the case in 2022.
Howard returns stars in Nia Howard (his All-State daughter) as well as Molly Stamp, Kennady Breitfelder, Lily Clark and Ashlynne Zaruba. Those five letter winners will be the heart and soul of the program this fall, but he also adds talented newcomers in freshman Rowan Jacobi as well as Renee Brecht and Carsyn Clothier. Don’t be surprised to hear even more new names pop up during the course of the campaign because Howard almost always seems to find a diamond (or two) in the rough and develops them into solid contributors.
The Anamosa volleyball program, under Caitlin McVay, has also been a perennial winner, which is something that Raider fans couldn’t really say until McVay arrived a few years ago, and drastically changed the program’s culture.
Much like Springville, Anamosa loses numerous stars from the 2021 team, but does return Reise Neuhaus, Carlee Webber, Jaci Loughran, Megan Zasadny, Aphton Farrington and Ava Gibbs as letter winners.
Neuhaus, just a freshman a year ago, leads a strong corps of hitters for an Anamosa team who should once again be extremely competitive in the River Valley Conference that now also includes Beckman and Maquoketa with the loss of North Cedar, who joins the Tri-Rivers East division this fall.
Anamosa cross country burst onto the scene last year with three Raider boys (Seth Countryman, Shea Keister and Drew Pate) all making state meet appearances for the program, and we get two of the three back (Countryman and Keister) as neither were the least bit happy about their performances in Fort Dodge last fall.
The Raider girls’ team boasts experience (seniors Ashlynne Brown, Ava Scranton and Maggie Wagner) and a lot of extremely talented youth as a strong and long awaited freshman class (Audrey Fort, Brooke Heying, Ava Remley, Rheagyn Uthoff and Leah Whitson) have all made their way to the high school level.
Needless to say, there could be some surprises along the way this fall when it some to Anamosa cross country.
The Raider football team is coming off a tough 1-7 campaign last fall that did see the program barely miss a playoff spot, but head coach Caleb Huss is hoping to return his team to the post-season with some new, and familiar faces this year.
Devin Brophy takes over for all-everything Grahm Humpal at the quarterback position this season and Huss is pumped about the senior’s progress through pre-season practices. Kale Nebergall, Ty Easterly and Cole Sigler are three more key returners, on both sides of the football, while fellow letter winners Tysen Gravel, Easton Wheeler, Jay Gatto, Angelo Cudahy, Aiden Strube, Grant Lubben, Grayson Weers, Ethan Tenley, Grant Ware, Chance Hall, Hunter Ash, Cam Chramosta and Andrew Carey will all see their roles increased in what will be another challenging class 2A district 5 slate.
Midland’s football program has been held in high regard for quite some time now, and after missing the playoffs last fall (rare for the Eagles), head coach Lennie Miller is poised to get the program back where it belongs as quarterback Caden Ballou returns for a team blessed with a wealth of speed.
Midland volleyball, a sport that has struggled in recent seasons, showed some flashes in 2021, and with new mother and Eagle head coach Gennifer Schroeder back at the helm, the program appears pointed in the right direction with returners in Anna Bartels, Jaden Gatts, Isabelle Ricketts, Gracie Franzen, Gracie Harrington, Alexis Zaruba and Jayde Martin.
Both of the Midland and Springville cross country programs have low numbers, but that doesn’t mean they’re short on talent.
Springville-Central City returns state qualifiers in seniors Ashley Flansburg, on the girls’ side, and Evan Robertson for the boys. Jack Stamp and Grant Chrisman have also made tremendous strides while Izzy Guerrero, Kennedy Moore, Katelyn Staal and Abi Stejskal added to the depth of the girls’ team.
At this early point, Midland has just three members on their 2022 roster (Milo Smith, Jay Bentley and Jayson Ruley) as head coach Jon Eganhouse is busy recruiting to get the threesome some more teammates.
Springville football coach Joe Martin also welcomes a relatively new team to the field this fall, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned while watching Martin coach over the last decade, he’ll have his inexperienced group playing a competitive brand of football by the end of the season.
Needless to say, the potential is there for another extremely entertaining fall sports season for our area programs.