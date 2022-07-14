There were a lot of extremely somber faces as the Anamosa baseball team, players, coaches and fans, walked away from the field on a brutally hot night that saw heat-indexes soar well into the 100-degree range in Iowa City Tuesday, July 5.
Few expected this Raider team, ranked ninth in the state in class 2A, to have their playoff journey cut so short, and in such heartbreaking fashion as well against a solid West Liberty team Anamosa had just defeated about three weeks earlier.
But, the 2A district semi-final was a completely different story.
And obviously, a completely different outcome.
While the sting of the 4-3 setback to the Comets may last for quite some time for everyone emotionally involved with the 2022 Raider program, I just wanted to remind everyone how special this Anamosa group was this summer.
And have been for the past couple of years actually, because I’m about to put it into historical context.
Anamosa’s River Valley Conference North division championship is the first league title of any sort for the program in well over 40 years, and the team’s 18-9 overall record and .667 winning percentage is the best for any Raider team since the 2005 club rolled to a 32-9 mark (.780) and 12-4 mark in the Tri-Rivers Conference, Anamosa’s first of a brief four-year stint in the league.
Most of what the Raiders accomplished over each of the past two summers dates back to a stretch from 2003-2007 when the Anamosa baseball program had one of the longest runs of sustained success in school history.
That’s something current Raider head coach Bryan McCray hopes to possibly surpass in the years to come.
But I digress.
From 2003-2007 the Raiders went 128-68 and won with a brand of baseball that looks very familiar to what the Anamosa teams over each of the past couple of summers have perfected.
Win with offensive power and precision pitching.
The 2003 team, led by Clint Morning and his team-best .349 batting average, and Chad Bildstein who blasted seven home runs during a prodigious sophomore season, went 18-19 in Anamosa’s final campaign as members of the Big Bend Conference. The team blasted a total of 14 home runs that summer, triple the total of the previous three seasons combined.
But they were just getting started.
In 2004 the Raiders broke loose going 29-11 in their first run in the Tri-Rivers, only the second 20-win season in program history, with the team hitting a school-record 35 total home runs. Bildstein tallied 10 of them while Elliott Politte was sizzling at the plate all summer hitting .430 with 45 RBIs and seven home runs of his own.
The 2005 team took it a step further, going 32-9 with 33 more home runs as senior Austin Hinz produced a mind-boggling campaign that saw him his .496 with seven home runs and 56 RBIs in earning first-team All-State honors.
The 2005 club was senior-dominated, and maybe you remember some of the names.
Hinz, Bildstein, Drew Fayram, Ethan Darrow, Kyle Pearson, Brian Price and Joel Dearborn. But, the 2006 team didn’t miss a beat either.
Led by Wess Morning and his eventual first-team All-State honor, the senior hit .468 as the Raiders went 25-14 while the 2007 team was 24-15 with Greg Vernon (yes, Dr. Vernon’s son) hitting .444.
Anamosa made the move to the powerful WaMaC Conference the following year, and the baseball program suffered mightily going from 24 triumphs (in 2007) to just three (in 2008).
Over the next 13 straight seasons (11 as members of the WaMaC), the Raiders would close campaigns with single-digit wins.
When did the turnaround start? Yes, you guessed it. With this class of graduating seniors.
But they plenty of help along the way.
The 2019 team, made up of mainly freshmen (Eli Lehrman, Sam Wilt, Grahm Humpal, Jake Jess and Alex Shover), got some support with sophomores Nolan McLean and Trae Klatt. Current Raider assistant coach Walker Marsh was one of two seniors on that team along with D.J. Reese, as the group managed a 9-24 mark that summer, their first as members of the River Valley Conference.
McCray, in his third season with the program, knew he had something special on his hands.
The COVID 2020 summer ended with a 4-8 mark before the team became the first since 2007 to win 20-games, going 20-20 in 2021. Wilt earned first-team All-State honors producing team-best numbers hitting .495 (only Hinz has hit better in the last 40-plus years hitting .496 in 2005) with a program-record 11 single-season home runs.
After Wilt’s seven home runs this past summer (added to his two as a freshman and one as a sophomore) the superstar slugger finishes with 21 for his mind-boggling career, tied with Bildstein for most all-time.
But this past summer was everything McCray and the senior class had hoped it would be. The best conference record (13-4) in more than 40 years and while the playoff run wasn’t what anyone expected it would be, that takes nothing away from the majestic accomplishments this group accomplished.
Historic actually.
When the 1995 Anamosa baseball team went 16-14, it was the first time since 1983 that the program had finished a season with a winning record. The 1996 (18-17) and 1997 (21-15) teams made it three straight winning campaigns until the 2004-2007 stretch of huge success.
Could we be on another streak of similar success right now?
With the foundation this senior class as put into place, it definitely a possibility.
Thank you, seniors. No one is going to soon forget everything you’ve done for this program.