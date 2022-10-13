When the Springville volleyball team wrapped up their second consecutive Tri-Rivers Conference West division championship last week with a three-set sweep hosting Edgewood-Colesburg, I decided to go back and do some digging to get a little closer look into the Orioles’ incredible history over the past decade.
I knew, just off the top of my head, that Springville has been one of the most dominant programs in the league, and on this side of the state, too, making numerous state tournament berths.
But I guess I had forgotten just how amazing their run has actually been.
Mind boggling doesn’t even come close to describing what head coach Claude Howard and his teams have accomplished.
Just stop and soak in these numbers for a second.
Since Howard took over the reins of the program back in 2013 (10 years ago), the Orioles have made an incredible seven state tournament berths (which could be increased to eight here in the next couple of weeks) and have won six Tri-Rivers Conference regular season championships.
That’s just in the last decade. Those numbers would be a pretty good history for most Iowa High School volleyball programs.
But obviously they do things a little bit differently in Springville.
And it didn’t take Howard very long to find success with the Oriole program, too.
Taking over a Springville team coming off an 8-27 overall record and 3-8 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference play (there were no divisions at that time) in 2012, Howard quickly transformed the program in 2013 leading them all the way to not only a Tri-Rivers West division championship with a perfect 8-0 record, but also to the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids earning a coveted state tournament berth and reaching the semi-final round.
The senior-dominated team that fall was actually led by sophomore Megan Wagaman, who was well on her way to becoming one of the greatest Oriole volleyball players of all time.
Wagaman (older sister of another all-time Springville great Madi, who would join her sister on the court the following year) led the team with 309 kills and 122 blocked shots. Senior Sidney Hopkins was the pulse of the program however as the team’s setter coming through with 740 assists to go with 104 kills and 53 blocks doing everything she possibly could to help her team succeed. Senior Tracy Kilburg (232 kills, 42 blocks), senior Kerrigan Riley (174 kills) and senior Leanna Mysak (163 kills) all played pivotal roles in the Springville success that fall.
The following season, the Orioles tallied a solid 27-14 overall record and were 3-3 in the TRC’s West division, good enough to tie for fourth overall and bowed out of the 2014 playoffs in the regional round against Don Bosco (one of only two Springville teams not to reach the state tournament in the past 10 years, the 2018 team being the other).
With Hopkins graduated, Wagaman not only led the team in hitting with 290 kills, but also took over the setting duties coming through with a team-high 400 assists. Ailee Langdon (163 kills) and Jordyn Johnson (108) also helped out offensively while a dizzyingly gifted freshman class (Mikayla Nachazel, Rylee Menster, Sami Johnson, Alyssa Jaeger and Madi Wagaman) were just wetting their appetite.
Senior Sarah Matus was a key back row player on the 2014 team leading the program with 372 digs while also serving at an amazing 99-percent clip.
An Oriole run of three straight state tournament berths and three consecutive TRC West division titles began in 2015 when that freshman class of 2014, graduated to sophomores, but it was senior Megan Wagaman (343 kills) still leading the charge as freshmen Nachazel (199), Jaeger (140 kills, 75 blocked shots) and Sami Johnson (112 kills) helped the team to a phenomenal 32-7 overall record and 6-0 mark in league play. Olivia Dlouhy was the pulse of the offense setting 421 assists.
Springville was handed a setback against Bellevue-Marquette in the state quarter-final round that fall, but the experience of playing at that level sparked the fire for numerous return trips.
In 2016 following another TRC title (6-0) and 31-8 overall mark, the now junior-dominated Orioles advanced to the semi-final round at the 1A state tournament where this time they were handed a loss against Hudson.
Juniors Menster (250 kills), Nachazel (233), Jaeger (218) and Sami Johnson (149) took over the bulk of the hitting duties while Madi Wagaman became the team’s No. 1 setter dishing out 550 assists while also adding 144 kills and 58 blocks for her teammates.
The following season saw one of the greatest volleyball runs in school history, as a now senior-dominated team went 39-3 and claimed their third straight TRC league title going 6-0 yet again making it 18 straight wins in West division play.
This time it was Nachazel leading the team in kills hammering down 284 of them while Sami Johnson (214), Menster (199), Jaeger (194 kills, 95 blocks) and Madi Wagaman (876 assists, 102 kills, 78 blocks) were absolutely phenomenal all fall long.
The seniors saw their careers come to a close in the state semi-final round against LeMars Gehlen Catholic dropping a heartbreaking five-set thriller (19-25, 27-254, 20-25, 25-17, 14-16).
The 2018 campaign would be a rebuilding one, though Howard still guided the program through a competitive 15-21 run that saw the team finish with a 4-3 league record, good enough for a tie for fourth in the West.
Kali Spicer led that team with 235 kills as the Orioles still made a deep regional tournament run before falling at Starmont in the semi-final round.
Rylee Chapman was the team’s setter that season logging 457 assists while a new and extremely talented freshman class was just beginning to make their mark, as Lauren Wilson tallied 66 kills and was among the team leaders with 42 blocked shots.
Not too much was expected from the Springville girls heading into the 2019 run, but as the girls gained more and more experience, they began to shock the world going on a miraculous regional tournament run, ending with a thrilling five-set triumph over state-ranked Lisbon in the final inside a packed to overflowing Iowa City Regina gym.
The Orioles went 3-4 in league play that season and were 20-17 overall, but made a run all the way back to state as yet another gifted freshman class (Nia Howard, Kennady Breitfelder, Lily Clark, Molly Stamp and Ashlynne Zaruba), got to witness what playing pressure-filled volleyball is all about.
Nia Howard, (Claude’s daughter) was the team’s setter accumulating 547 assists in her first year at the varsity level while Wilson (206 kills), Morgan Nachazel (189), Savannah Nealman (183) and Clark (106) gave Howard all sorts of options when it came to offense.
Springville dropped their quarter-final contest at state that fall, but it was just the beginning of another incredible run.
The 2020 team went 27-5 overall and tied for second in the league with a 5-2 mark against West division foes and reached the state quarter-final round before 2021 saw the program reach new state tournament heights.
After going 35-5 overall, the best run since 2017, and 7-0 to finish first in the TRC West, the team marched through regionals and into the state tournament where they won their quarter-final and semi-final contests reaching the 1A state championship match.
While the team came up just short of a state championship, a new standard level of play had been set.
Wilson wrapped her incredible career once again leading the Orioles in kills with 228 while Nia Howard turned in a simply mind-boggling campaign setting 920 assists to go with 121 kills, 27 blocks, 289 digs and 71 service aces. Grace Matus, much like her sister Sarah did eight years earlier, led the team with 445 digs.
Could the Springville program get over the hump this fall and claim their first state championship?
They’ve got a great chance, as their class 1A No. 1 state ranking can attest. The team begins their regional journey Wednesday, Oct. 19, hosting quarter-final and semi-final contests inside Machovec Gymnasium.
I wouldn’t bet against them. This program just knows how to win.