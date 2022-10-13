When the Springville volleyball team wrapped up their second consecutive Tri-Rivers Conference West division championship last week with a three-set sweep hosting Edgewood-Colesburg, I decided to go back and do some digging to get a little closer look into the Orioles’ incredible history over the past decade.

I knew, just off the top of my head, that Springville has been one of the most dominant programs in the league, and on this side of the state, too, making numerous state tournament berths.

