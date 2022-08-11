Just based on the knowledge I’ve gained in my 27 years having covered Anamosa High School sports, it’s rare when a coach sticks around longer than four or five years.
Obviously, there are a myriad of reasons for that.
When I started back in the winter of 1995, Denny Christenson (wrestling), Sherryl Gaffney-Paige (girls’ basketball and girls’ track), Chuck Smith (softball and boys’ track) and Dan Kiley (baseball) were established coaches who had been leading their respective programs for quite a few years.
One, however, was just starting his tenure in 1995, and while taking a brief sabbatical in the late 2000s, is still going strong today making sure the Anamosa program is competitive each and every time they take the floor.
If you haven’t already figured out who I’m talking about, it’s legendary Raider boys’ basketball coach Kevin Barnes, who (correct me if I’m wrong) will be entering his 25th campaign as coach in Anamosa this winter.
If and when Anamosa High School ever gets their Hall of Fame up and running again, Barnes is a first-ballot lock. And, when he someday does decide to retire (hopefully not for quite some time), not too long afterwards a ceremony should be held naming the gym he coached in for so many years (or a new one he’ll hopefully christen here sometime very soon) in his honor.
In my eyes, it makes a fitting ending to what has been a phenomenal coaching career.
Another Anamosa sports Hall of Fame inductee lock is former Raider girls’ basketball coach Jack Leighty, who coached for the final time in Blue and White as an assistant for the Anamosa baseball program this summer.
Just before Leighty resigned his position with the Raider girls’ hoop program in 2019 (a position he had held for 15 years), he and Barnes made up one of the most experienced basketball tenures in the entire state of Iowa, regardless of class.
Yes, Anamosa, where he have often seen a revolving door of coaches over the last nearly three decades, had, combined, two of the longest basketball coaching stretches in the state.
I loved it.
Leighty, much like Barnes continues to, had a ton of success. And while prepping for the feature story you see about Leighty in this week’s paper, it was fun going through some of the history dating back to when he first started during the 2004-2005 campaign.
And what an impression he made.
Leighty, with what he freely admits was a gifted and superiorly talented team in the Tri-Rivers, claimed a conference championship going a perfect 16-0 in the league.
The title was the second in a row for the program having won the school’s first-ever girls’ basketball conference championship under head coach Scot Moenck in 2003-2004.
Ironically, the win that secured the title that winter of ‘04 came in Delhi against the same Maquoketa Valley program Moenck has coached for well more than a decade now, and has built into a power year-in and year-out in not only the Tri-Rivers Conference, but state-wide.
Leighty’s first team in ’04-’05 had many names similar to the ones that won in ’03-’04. Lucie Lueken, Audra Ketelsen, Kelly Lerch and Saira Morgan were all superstar seniors with Lueken and Ketelsen earning All-State awards. Sophomore Traci Dirks was another key piece as balanced scoring and tenacious defense made this team so much fun to watch.
Anamosa lost in the regional championship game that winter, a win away from the state tournament, dropping a 63-42 final against Davenport Assumption in a jam-packed Cedar Rapids Xavier gym. The game was not as lopsided as the final score indicates. It was still relatively close early in the fourth quarter before the wheels came off for the Raiders in the final frame.
The girls’ basketball program would take a massive dip the very next winter going 3-19 before Leighty began the climb back, and would lead two more teams to within a game of the state tournament.
The second coming in 2009-2010.
Kayla Sanborn, one of the greatest point guards in Anamosa history, Lauren Buck, Kellie Vaughn and Tristan Camp, just to name a few, closed that 16-8 campaign with a narrow 50-42 loss against a Morgan Paige-led Marion team coached by her mother, the aforementioned Sheryl Gaffney-Paige.
Back when I started here at the AJ-E, I would regularly see Morgan and her little brother Marcus attend Sheryl’s Anamosa girls’ basketball practices and games. Marcus would obviously go on to become a standout player at Linn-Mar High School as well as taking his game to an entirely new level at the University of North Carolina.
The pain of that particular loss to Marion in ’10 was magnified as Anamosa played the game without their heart and soul in all-everything senior Jackie Engelbart, who had broken her finger earlier in the season and was forced to watch the battle from the sideline.
Once again, the Raider program took a dip the very next season after reaching a regional final going 4-19 in 2010-11, before Leighty began to gradually work his magic yet again.
By the 2017-18 campaign the Anamosa girls were back, once again one of the top teams in the WaMaC Conference (actually winning an East division championship) going 12-2 against divisional foes, 15-3 in the league and 19-5 overall during a year that saw them reach a third regional championship game.
Unfortunately, it ended like the other two with the Raiders walking off the court a win away from a trip to state with Sydney Volkenant, Sophie Wilt, Taylor Zumbach and Taylor Hinz among the leaders of the team.
So many memories from so many thrilling games over a memorable career for Leighty.
But everything comes full circle. Angie Rieniets, who was on the sideline as an assistant that very first winter in 2004-05 with Leighty, has been the head coach of the Anamosa girls’ program the last couple of seasons, and is looking for make a mark of her own.
As history often suggests, it’s going to take some time to bring this thing back. Because as we all know, good things sometimes take time.