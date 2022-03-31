Having already written about the phenomenal basketball success at Springville over much of the last decade in last week’s column, this week’s is dedicated to the other Oriole sport that has regularly competed at the highest level making numerous state tournament berths.
And amazingly, it’s a sport that has been to state equally as much as the mind-boggling basketball program over the past decade.
That sport is of course, volleyball.
Dating back to 2013, Springville volleyball has been to the state tournament seven times in the last nine years (Oriole basketball has been to state seven times in the last eight years) making for one of the greatest small school runs in the entire state during that span.
The 2013 volleyball team, who started the dominating run and finished with a 30-11 overall record that fall. Springville, the undefeated Tri-Rivers Conference champions, were led by sophomore Megan Wagaman who hammered down a team-best 309 kills to go with 122 blocked shots while seniors Tracy Kilburg, Kerrigan Riley, Leanna Mysak and Sidney Hopkins were also key members of the rotation with Hopkins setting 740 assists. Junior Sarah Matus, a key basketball star, played a major role in the back row in volleyball too, leading the 2013 team with 308 digs.
Though the run at state was a short one dropping a quarter-final contest against top-seeded Janesville (15-25, 9-25, 6-25), the precedent had been set. State was now the expectation, not just the dream.
After missing the tournament the following season, Springville returned to the U.S. Cellular Center in 2015 and once again led by Megan Wagaman (now a senior), as well as star sophomores Mikayla Nachazel, Alyssa Jaeger, Samantha Johnson, Rylee Menster and Madi Wagaman (Megan’s sister), the team wrapped a sensational 32-7 season with a quarter-final loss against Sidney. Junior Olivia Dlouhy as well as seniors Sydney Williams, Nicole Miller, Ashley Brady, Hallie Corum and Chrissy Hoogland all played roles in the enormous success the team had.
A year later Springville made it back-to-back state volleyball berths and once in Cedar Rapids this time posted a huge quarter-final win over Audubon to advance to the semi-final round where they were edged against Hudson, closing the 2016 campaign with a 31-8 overall record.
The phenomenally gifted junior class of Menster, Nachazel, Jaeger, Johnson and Madi Wagaman were the leaders but also got a lot of help from seniors in Dlouhy and Megan Allsup as well as sophomore Rylee Chapman.
A third-straight trip to state in 2017 saw another semi-final berth where the Orioles had a school record-breaking 39-3 run ended by Gehlen Catholic after defeating North Tama in the quarters.
Menster, Nachazel, Johnson, Jaeger and Madi Wagaman, now all seniors, closed their record-breaking careers as the most successful volleyball class in Oriole history (they did the same in hoops as well). Juniors Chapman, Mel Nulle, Dara Hoskins, Nichole Kane and Kali Spicer all got a taste of what state is like as well, and what it takes to get there.
The 2018 campaign finished with a 16-21 overall record as the team fell short of the state tournament, but the drought wouldn’t last long, as keyed by an extremely young and talented group of girls, Springville pulled off a stunner defeating a highly-ranked Lisbon team in the 1A regional championship game and shocked the state making it back to the U.S. Cellular Center in 2019.
A team that had been hovering around .500 all season long got hot in the post-season, and with sophomores Lauren Wilson, Morgan Nachazel, Savannah Nealman and Grace Matus, along with freshmen Lily Clark, Molly Stamp, Nia Howard and Kennady Breitfelder helped along by junior Penny Blackmore, defeated Lone Tree, Cedar Valley Christian and Belle Plaine in regionals before knocking off the Lions to earn their spot back at the state tournament.
Once there the Orioles dropped a quarter-final contest against top-ranked Sidney, wrapping the 2019 campaign with a 20-17 overall record.
There would be no slowing the Springville program from there on out, as the 2020 team rolled to a 27-5 record and dropped a quarter-final contest against Gladbrook-Reinbeck at the state tournament.
Coming into 2021, the Orioles, and their amazing senior class, had one goal in mind.
Winning at state.
Which they did, as after the team rolled through regionals, defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck and North Tama at state to advance to the program’s first-ever state championship against top-seeded Burlington-Notre Dame.
While the Springville girls fell short of the title, Wilson, Nealman, Matus and Nachazel cemented their names in Oriole lore while classmate Kelcie Clothier was also a key role player on the team’s run to a 35-5 overall record, and third straight state berth.
Between basketball and volleyball, that’s 14 state tournament berths in a nine-year span.
Like it says at the top of the column. Nothing short of amazing!