Jack Fisk coached the Anamosa High School 1956 boys track team, they won the indoor and outdoor state titles for class B that year.
Head Coach Ken Fearing and Assistant Coach Bob Algoe led the 1974 and 1975 boys class A teams to state titles. Our boys’ track teams have won four of the five total stat titles in our school history.
The other team was the 1999 boys’ golf team.
Ken and Bob were my math and science teachers in 1976-77. They were great teachers and role models to me and my classmates.
The Anamosa High School track is named in Ken’s honor.
Anamosa has won 37 (28 outdoors and nine indoors) track individual or relay state titles in school history. This was accomplished by 32 athletes. The first was Ross Fife in 1909. He won the pole vault with a heaight of 10-feet, 6-inches and won the discus title with a throw of 108-feet, 5-inches.
Listed as follows are the other 31 athletes who won an individual or relay state title: Lawrence Dutton- long jump (2), Discus (2) and pole vault; Leo Nugent – long jump; Ralph Beardsley – shot put (state record) and 4x400y; Lawrence LaBarge – 4x400(2); John Russell – 4x400y (2); Richard Budde – 4x400y; Don Norton – high jump (state record); Dick Watkin – 50y; Fred Hovel – pole vault; Dean Hartman – 220y; Roger Port – high jump; Mark Lent – 150y (2), 100y and 220y (state record); Mark Pilcher – 50y and 220y; Dave Hahn – pole vault; Brian Darrow – 880y; Bill Burhans – medley relay (state record); Tom Michels – medley relay (state record); Mike Norton – 440y (state record) and medley relay (state record); Kevin Burke – medley relay (state record, 2); Rich Noe – medley relay; Tom Breashears – medley relay; Ron Tapper – medley relay; Dirk Downing – pole vault; Joe Beadle – shot put; Nic Weers – 400 low hurdles (2); Tim Lambertsen – 100; Colton Kelly – high jump (state record, 2); Michael Martensen – medley relay; Alex Cabrera – medley relay; Joe Fish – medley relay; Noah Sams – medley relay.
The following are the athletes’ names engraved onto the state championship trophies displayed in the high school.
The 1956 team: Don Norton, Dick Watkins, Ken Taylor, Fred Dasenbrock, Galen Etten, Dennis Larson, Mike Goettsch, Paul McQuaid, Dean Hartman, Leroy Lewis and Coach Jack Fisk.
The 1974 team: Brian Darrow, Dave Farmer, Dave Wild, Randy Hults, Tom Michels, Dan Neunaber, Mike Norton, Jeff Sinkey, Mark Swift, Wade Winchip, Coach Ken Fearing and Coach Bob Algoe.
The 1975 team: Bill Burhans, Kevin Burke, Brian Darrow, Dave Wild, Dirk Downing, Steve Hamilton, Tom Michels, Wade Winchip, Mike Norton, Jeff Sinkey, Ron Tapper, Gary Shover (manager), Coaches Fearing, Algoe and Alan Anderson.
The 1965 team placed as state runner-up for class A, team members engraved onto the trophy were: Mike Lint, Pat Meehan, Loras Boos, Ed Engelbart, DeWayne Warthen, Mark Schirm, Jim Dougherty, Fred Pilcher, Steve Barnes, Ken Chudzinski, Steve Rutan, Dale Port, Denny Norton, Irv Graver and Coach Fearing.
When we get our Anamosa Sports Hall of Fame up and running, I would enshrine all of these Blue Raider state champions and state runner-up track athletes into it.