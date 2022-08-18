I’m sure you’ve heard the term many times, ‘Is it better in person or on TV?’
The four most memorable stadiums and fields I have visited in person are Kinnick Stadium, Wrigley Field, Lambeau Stadium and the Rose Bowl.
Kinnick, located in Iowa City, opened in 1929 and his home to the Iowa Hawkeyes’ football team. It is named after Heisman Trophy winner Nike Kinnick Jr., in 1939. Kinnick was Anamosa’s Ralph Beardsley’s freshman coach at Iowa in 1941.
I have attended 75 football games at Kinnick Stadium, the most memorable being the 1985 Iowa vs. Michigan game. Iowa was ranked No. 1 in the nation, and Michigan No. 2. Iowa won 12-10 on the last play of the game with a field goal by Rob Houghtlin.
Wrigley Field, located in Chicago, opened in 1914, and is home to the Chicago Cubs and was formerly home to the Chicago Bears who played there from 1921-1970. By 2006 Wrigley Field had hosted more NFL games than any stadium in league history.
The Cubs have called Wrigley home since 1916 and is the site where Babe Ruth performed his famed ‘called shot’ in game three of the 1932 World Series and where Ernie Bank hit his 500th home run. The most memorable moment for me was saying ‘hi’ to Harry Carey and him waving at me.
Lambeau Field, located in Green Bay, Wis., opened in 1957 and is home to the Green Bay Packers. It is named after Curly Lambeau who was a player, coach and founder of the Green Bay Packers.
In 2007 the Packers broke the all-time NFL record for most games played in one stadium. The most memorable moment for me was seeing the stadium and how beautiful it was with the red brick, green metal and glass and knowing Vince Lombardi coached there.
The Rose Bowl, located in Pasadena, Calif., opened in 1922. It is known as the ‘Granddaddy’ of all bowl games. Iowa has played there five times with Anamosa’s Donnie Norton winning two Rose Bowls for the Hawkeyes in 1957 and 1959. The most memorable moment for me was being one of 105,611 people in attendance for the 1982 Rose Bowl and seeing the field Donnie played on.
I have seen, in person, Walter Payton play football; Whitney Houston in concert and Arnold Palmer play golf. I have also met Kurt Warner, Zach Johnson, Kirk Ferentz and three U.S. Presidents (Gerald Ford, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush).
I have also seen in person the Grand Canyon, Statue of Liberty, Niagara Falls, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, U.S. Capital, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans as well as Yellowstone National Park.
My mom and some of her friends took a train from Mechanicsville, in the late 1950s, and traveled to Chicago to see Elvis Presley in concert. She was born on Elvis’ birthday when Elvis himself was one-year-old. This left an impression on me as a young boy to see things and people in person.
You decide. ‘Is it better in person or on TV?’
