Five Hawkeyes: Emlen Tunnell, Paul Krause, Andre Tippett, Duke Slater and Alex Karras, along with UNI’s Kurt Warner have been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fames in Canton, Ohio.
Tunnell, both in Pennsylvania, earned nine Pro Bowls. He was selected to the NFL 50th and 100th Anniversary teams, the 1950’s All-Decade team and has been inducted into the New York Giants Ring of Honor and ranks second all-time in NFL interceptions with 79.
Krause, born in Michigan, earned eight Pro Bowls. He was selected to the Washington Redskins 70th Anniversary team, inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor and ranks first all-time in interceptions with 81.
Tippett, born in Alabama, earned five Pro Bowls. He was selected NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 as well as earning spots on the NFL’s 1980’s All-Decade team and inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.
Fredrick Wyman ‘Duke’ Slater, was born in Illinois and earned seven Pro Bowls. He was the first African-American lineman in NFL history and member of the Iowa Hawkeyes 1921 National Championship team as well as having the field inside Kinnick Stadium named in his honor (Duke Slater Field).
Karras, born in Indiana, earned nine Pro Bowls. He was selected to the NFL 1960’s All-Decade team and inducted into the Detroit Lions’ Ring of Honor.
Warner, born in Burlington, earned four Pro Bowls. He won Super Bowl 34 as well as being named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Warner was also a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, inducted into the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor and was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2008). Warner is the first Iowa born player enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
These six Hall of Fame players are universally considered among of the very best at their positions in football history.
And they’re about to have some company.
Marshal Yanda, born in Cedar Rapids, earned eight Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl 47. He was a unanimous NFL 2010’s All-Decade team member, PFWA All-Rookie team (2007), Bruce Matthews NFL No. 1 Offensive Lineman award winner, inducted into the Baltimore Ravens’ Ring of Honor and was voted the all-time No. 1 guard for the Baltimore Ravens/Colts franchise.
The highest individual honor is to be selected on the NFL 100th Anniversary team, and 15 guards were chosen. Yanda equaled or has more Pro Bowls than seven of these Hall of Fame legends.
I had the privilege of being Marshal’s first offensive line coach back in 1997 when he was a member of our Blue Raider seventh grade football team. Marshal told me if I ever needed anything to let him know.
He visited my students at St. Pat’s School, autographed over 100 pictures for my students, autographed many footballs for me and my schools to auction off at galas, sent my son Skylar a video cheering him up just a few hours after he broke his collar bone and was willing to meet a friend of mine on his last living days.
Marshal, you have always been there for me. I will be in Canton when you are enshrined as the first native Iowa Hawkeye into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.