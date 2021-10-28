Not many people in big towns get the opportunity to help each other out all of the time with help from a lot of the community.
For example, living in a bigger town does not always give you a chance to help everyone in need and to raise money for everyone.
Joe Martin, often referred to as Mr. Martin by his students, gets a lot of support from his small community, however. Mr. Martin has been the Springville High School PE teach for 15 years, football coach for 11 years, softball coach for one year and Activities Director for seven years.
Mr. Martin explains how the Springville community knows how to come together and show their love and support for each other.
“I love working in a small town because of all the support every person receives,” he said, with a smile on his face, as the community has come together for a lot of things, such as cancer night during sporting events, the softball team doing an ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) night for Martin along with showing up at the ALS walk.
Martin says there are many examples like these.
“The support is kind of like being a teenager on their birthday and being overwhelmed with people saying happy birthday.”
Martin’s dad (Dave) was diagnosed with ALS two years ago. It’s a disease that weakens your muscles from the nerves breaking down. There is no medication to take to reduce some of the pain and discomfort, and there is no cure.
“The community’s support is definitely overwhelming for sure, especially knowing this disease will never go away,” Martin said solemnly. “There (are) a lot nasty diseases in this world and it hurts to see my dad affected by one like this.”
As he looks back to his weekend on Oct. 2, he states how he hosted a walk for his dad in Cedar Rapids around Newbo. They had snacks and water for all of the people taking part at the event. Everyone could walk as many laps around as they wanted. A lot of people from the community of Springville showed up in their red shirts to support one cause for a great guy.
Grace Matus, a senior at Springville, said confidently after she attended the walk, “A little time out of my Sunday morning to walk around and talk to everyone around doesn’t hurt me any. I even got to see and talk to Mr. Martin (and his dad) which was nice to be able to catch up and not think about anything bad going on with him.
“After the walk I went to the ALS website and looked at all the donations. Someone had donated $17,000 to this organization.”
Mr. Martin has impacted a lot of people’s lives in Springville. He has been around for a long time and attended sporting events when he could.
“Mr. Martin’s dad holds a very special place in our community,” Matus added. “He used to be our substitute teacher in elementary school and a little bit in high school and everyone called him Mr. Martin, too. I remember everyone suggesting him as a sub to all of our teachers.”
Joe Martin wanted to be a teacher to follow in his dad’s footsteps. He said his biggest influence was his dad, not only because of all he has gone through, but also because of the lessons his dad has taught him.
“His impact on me is tremendous,” Joe said. “He has shown me how to be a good dad. He was always involved in my life as a child and still is today even if he can’t physically be there. It has taught me to always be supportive of my kids no matter what they choose to do, which has led me into coaching my own kids.”
Joe Martin is involved in both of his kids’ sports. His oldest Jacey, who is 10, goes to Cedar Rapids Prairie. She is involved in basketball, softball and volleyball and coaches her in basketball and softball, which takes up a lot of his time during the season.
He also coaches his other child JD, who is seven and in T-ball and basketball.
“Being involved in my children’s lives has been a passed down trait from my father,” Joe added. “He was always coaching me to be my best.”
It’s obvious that Mr. Martin looks up to his dad and he explains everything that has affected and influenced him to be who he is. ALS is a nasty disease and every little thing that someone can do helps more than they know.
“No one will ever know how much their support means to me, and the other people that the community helps out with,” said Martin with a faraway look in his eyes. “Small towns are truly the best with anything someone goes through. The kindness in people’s hearts goes to show how much people have made an impact on others, even if it is as simple as walking in a circle for half an hour.”