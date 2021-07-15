Editor:
I once read an essay that said lie detectors worked because, basically, we are afraid of our own lies. So, it’s too bad that Republican Senator Joni Ernst, week after week in the Anamosa Journal-Eureka, peddles lies.
Clean water, says combat veteran Senator Ernst, is a “gut punch” to Iowans. But I remember how, when I was a soldier, some of us got special training to ensure that even in the most adverse circumstances, all soldiers drank clean, safe water. It was a pretty big deal.
So, I think a “gut punch” to Iowans is the idea that Iowa farmers are too stupid and/or callous to raise crops and animals without poisoning the air, land and water from here to beyond the Mississippi Delta.
Just last week, Joni Ernst celebrated the adoption of the Declaration of Independence without mentioning the big lie behind that “all men are created equal” idea.
And that lie, of course, is the lie of slavery. What our founders (imperfect as the rest of us are) meant was that only white men are created equal.
But our nation is great precisely because for hundreds of years, Americans have known when they’re being bamboozled and talked down to. That’s why, when I (a white woman) was a soldier, I served alongside men and women of color. And I loved it.
Unfortunately, the Republican Party as it stands now is the party of “bamboozling” and talking down to the lowest common denominator of American citizen. Republicans don’t want to lift anyone up. They want to drag everyone down to the level of blatant racists.
Republicans — the overwhelming majority of them — don’t want democracy any more. They want fascism, but they want everyone to call it “freedom.”
And Joni Ernst is their prime Iowa spokesperson, denying reality while peddling old lies. It’s time for her to join the real world and tell the truth.
Vicky Imerman
Oxford Junction