Growing up my dad always said “follow the money” and radio personality Paul Harvey told “the rest of the story.”
Judging from the weekly campaign fliers that come in my mailbox, I guess money is no object for the groups that are propping up dentist Steve Bradley.
But I wonder where the money really comes from? One-term legislators like Steve Bradley usually aren’t backed by enough deep pocket constituents to fund this exorbitant expenditure.
One source is The Family Leader, a Des Moines-based group whose members are knocking on doors mis-stating Lee Hein’s positions. Another is Americans for Prosperity-Iowa. I’ve gotten fundraising letters form this group, but I doubt that they’ve raised the money that probably has been spent on mass mailings and paid people to knock on doors. Nor the money they’re spending on two other Iowa primary races.
Look closely and you will see in one place a Clive address. But in another place: Americans for Prosperity—Arlington, Va.! Really? This group may seem to be about conservative issues but an article in the business section of the March 23rd Wall Street Journal sheds light on “the rest of the story.”
Koch Industries based in Wichita, Kan., operate thousands of miles of oil and gas pipelines and several large refineries. This company posts annual sales of about $120,000,000,000 (billion), and they back the PAC Americans for Prosperity.
Steve Bradley has stated he is “proud to have received their endorsement.”
This is oil-based money and certainly not friendly to ecological, renewable, locally grown and refined ethanol and bio-diesel with provides economic revenue that helps lower costs at the gas pump and contributes to the Iowa treasury.
When prices are lower at the pump every teacher, retiree, factory worker and student has more money to spend on food, clothing and other essentials.
This is an Iowa race for our legislative representative.
Character counts and Lee Hein will never sell Iowa to an outside interest: not for money, prestige or glamour.